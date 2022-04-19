Jada Pinkett Smith returns to her show after controversy

Not a month has passed since the unfortunate episode that Will Smith starred in during the Oscars, when he took the stage and hit Chris Rock for a joke that the comedian made about Jada Pinkett Smith, but it seems that the waters have calmed down. Of course, what happened has had consequences. After publicly apologizing to Rock, Will announced his resignation from the Academy, days before the film body announced it would ban the actor for a decade over what happened. Smith’s work projects have also taken a hit, with reports that at least two of his films are on indefinite hiatus, though this could include other professional aspects on the horizon. While this is happening with Will, Jada has already reappeared in public after what happened and is now preparing for the premiere of the digital program Red Table Talk, in which she is usually accompanied by her mother, Adrienne Banfeld-Norris, and daughter hers, Willow Smith. With the publication of the first trailer for the new season of the show, the question has not been lacking, will they talk about what happened at the round table in which the women of that family usually touch on the most personal issues?

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS

It rains on wet for Will Smith, Jada Pinkett’s boyfriend will release a song about their romance

This is what Jada Pinkett has to say about the Will Smith altercation (and it might surprise you)

In just seconds of the first trailer you can see that this season, the hosts will be accompanied by personalities such as Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin, Janelle Monáe, one of the victims of the Tinder Scammer, a couple of victims of Anna Delvey -two of the most famous Netflix characters-, the mother of Chesley Kryst -the Miss USA who took her own life earlier this year-, as well as Will’s other two children. As can be seen in the preview, once again, the most personal and reflective issues of the lives of the guests will be touched upon.

What has not been seen in these brief previews is if Jada will play at some point what she experienced during the night of the Oscars and if it will be known how the family experienced this situation. It would not be strange if they touched on this point at some point, because the most private issues of the family have been put on the table, although on this occasion, given the controversy, it is not known if they will do so. There is also doubt about when this season was recorded, since it could well be a production prior to the events.

SEE GALLERY

This is how Jada Pinkett reacted at the Oscars when she saw the blow that Will Smith gave Chris Rock

What the Smiths have said so far

Although it has been Will who has led the charge publicly, at the time, Jada broke the silence by posting on her Instagram account the message: “This is a season to heal and I am here for her”.

For his part, after apologizing, Will wrote of his resignation from the Academy: “I have responded directly to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice and will accept any and all consequences of my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of people I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, everyone in attendance and the global audience at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of the opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I’m heartbroken”. Once the veto was made known by the film body, Will limited himself to writing: “I accept and respect the decision of the Academy.”

SEE GALLERY





