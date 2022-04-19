Izzi’s promoter makes a mistake and confuses Totalplay; “Oh, my little Pedro alone”

In Mexico, there is an active user base within social networks, greater than 102.5 million people.

Smart devices, such as smartphones, have allowed all kinds of moments to be shared within the digital conversation.

The comical event has generated a digital conversation, within the TikTok social network due to the hilarity of the moment.

Within social networks, they usually make themselves known various unique moments, which thanks to the ease that exists today to capture everything that happens and that mostly goes unnoticed by the eyes of people; Such is the case of a Tiktok, in which a comical incident occurs, as Izzi’s promoter makes a mistake and gives him a Totalplay mentiona gesture that provoked various reactions within the digital conversation, pointing out how comical and hilarious a working day can be.

Virality in social networks

During the last years, daily life has been transformed, now life has begun to enter more and more towards a daily digitality, since It is within the network that now a large part of the population communicates, studies, consumes, entertains, works and communicates, this allowed in part to the growing number of users of smart mobile devices, since according to data provided by Statista, in Mexico there are at least 87.6 million people connected to the web through a smartphone.

It is because of this growing number of users, that In Mexico alone, it is currently estimated that 78 percent of the national population has access to social networks, a figure that would represent at least 102.5 million people in Mexico, who daily comment on tons of information, which can become relevant to an active community of Internet users.

Izzi’s promoter is wrong and Totalplay is mentioned

Within a short video posted on the TikTok social network, a comical moment has been released in recent days in which a promoter comments on what is already known among the digital community as “a Pedrito Sola”, since he , promoter of Izz, slips up and mistakenly mentions the competition, offering a hilarious vent and generating a few laughs during the workday.

@markheafy #lzzi ♬ original sound – user2984287127916

Moments Pedro Alone

Within the internet, there are moments that have been saved forever within the collective imagination of people, being one of them, the comical moment in which the presenter and host Pedro Sola, confused during a live broadcast, the majority brand that was promoting at the time, reason that generated hundreds of memes, songs and epic moments within the web, so now the digital community has claimed the phrase “Make a Predito Alone”to refer to someone who makes a complete mistake and confuses the brand, firm, company, person or anything else with another, although the driver has also had some other iconic moments for the digital community.

The fancam of Pedro alone saying McCormick mayonnaise instead of Hellmans in the middle of the live show is mine.pic.twitter.com/oBgB4M62ej — gem (@iyoongimn) October 31, 2020

From the same creator of mayonnaise McCormick comes the gesture of “guácala” to Heineken. Damn Pedrito Sola is a mess. pic.twitter.com/CtfpJxRp2c – M̶A̶R̶C̶O̶ M̶E̶D̶I̶N̶A̶ (@marcomedinaal) October 4, 2019

