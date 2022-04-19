It makes a time lapse of the evolution of the world of Minecraft for 350 days and it’s brutal

Share

funny how Minecraft never ceases to amaze us one day and another too, but the most curious thing is that it is not due to the game itself (although also), but in large part this is due to the user community that has the title. The great amount of genius that we have seen within this game is incalculable, many of these creations surprising us mainly because we cannot think of how it is even possible. Examples we have thousands, but of the most recent we could talk about the person who recreated an entire location of Elden Ring in Minecraft, or that user who built a complete aquarium in the game.

Now we have been able to see, through Reddit (where these things are always shared) a video that does not turn out to be impressive for the creativity of the construction (although this also impresses me personally), but marvel at the clear evolution observed.

A very interesting way to show your progress in Minecraft

Specifically, this has been shared by the Reddit user known as “Silveruchu”, and it is a “time lapse” of his Minecraft game. For those people who don’t know what a “time lapse” is, it’s about a video with different photographs taken over time, so that you can notice the evolution of what is photographed. In this case, the user has photographed for 350 days in the game what appears to be the island where he lives in Minecraft, and the truth is that the result, despite not being anything special, manages to impress greatly.

The difference is tremendously noticeable between the first improvised house and the complex with several buildings, farms and plantations that we can find at the end of this video. Likewise, at the end of this same video, the user decided to give us a tour of his Minecraft residential complex, which allows us to take a closer look at the details.

Finally, it is necessary to say that if you wish, you can keep an eye on this user’s Reddit account, since it seems that he is going to continue with this game, and therefore he seems to be interested in continuing with the “time lapse”. This can be verified a few days after the publication of this video published in this social network a capture of day 420 within his world.

