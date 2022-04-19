“Is this why Cody Rhodes left AEW?”

In the most recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was dispatched at ease against WWE, against the last Monday Night Raw, against WrestleMania and against professional wrestling in general terms. Who was the main writer of the company in the nineties also mentions Cody Rhodes; not to criticize him but to wonder if the product that it currently offers is why he wanted to leave AEW.

► The last Raw and Cody Rhodes

«This is the worst tv show. What’s worse than this show? Seriously, what show is worse than this show currently on TV? I can’t finish this program fast enough. Come on guys please. This is pathetic. Is this why Cody Rhodes wanted to jump ship? This?”.

► How WrestleMania has changed

I was watching a little documentary this morning about Big John Studd, who died at 47, by the way. Like all these greats who really built something… I don’t know how old WrestleMania is but during the first few WrestleManias the tagline was ‘WrestleMania: what the world is watching.’ The world was watching, brother! The world was watching wrestling thanks to these guys. And what has become today, it’s embarrassing«.

► Current professional wrestling