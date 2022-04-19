Is Loki in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

ads

A storm is brewing in Thor: Love and Thunder. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) seeks to find a new purpose in life. He is led by the Guardians of the Galaxy on an existential quest for him, while Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) seeks to fill her shoes as “Mighty Thor.” Meanwhile, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) adjusts to her role as ruler of New Asgard. With the return of many classic Thor characters, could Loki (Tom Hiddleston) make a comeback?

Loki has appeared in all three of the previous Thor movies, as well as several Avengers movies. The god of mischief has served as the antagonist and deceitful ally of the Norse god’s half-brother in the past, and his moral alignment has been known to change in the blink of an eye. Given the recent developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, it stands to reason that Loki could appear once again in Love and Thunder. But there are quite a few threads to unravel if that were to happen.

Source: Disney + Will Loki be in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

Fans will surely remember the tragic end Loki met in the opening minutes of Avengers: Infinity War. After Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Black Order invade a ship full of Asgardian refugees in search of an Infinity Stone, they easily overpower Thor and Loki. Loki makes a last ditch effort to defeat Thanos by pretending to offer him the Space Stone as he secretly plans to kill him. But the Mad Titan sees through this and kills Loki on the spot.

And while that’s the end of him in Avengers: Infinity War, Loki still exists in other timelines. Using a bit of time travel, a Loki variant escapes captivity after being apprehended by the Avengers in Endgame. This triggers the events of the Loki series, in which this alternate Loki cooperates with the Time Variation Authority in exchange for his continued existence. Unfortunately, Loki gets caught up in a multiverse-tearing chaos at the end of Season 1.

Despite his supposed death in the “Sacred Timeline”, Loki is still around, whether through an alternate version of the one played by Tom Hiddleston or the many other Loki variants. There’s a precedent for Loki showing up to help his brother in Love and Thunder, but he might be a bit tied up with the cracked multiverse to stick around for long.

But if it’s not Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, at least one Loki is all but confirmed to return. He may not be the one you expect.

Source: SiriusXM

Matt Damon will return in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

In a 2021 interview with SiriusXM, actor Matt Damon confirmed that he will return to play a version of Loki in Love and Thunder. Matt previously appeared in a cameo appearance in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok as an unnamed Asgardian actor playing Loki in a stage play. Matt played alongside Chris Hemsworth’s brother Luke, who played another Asgardian actor playing Thor. Matt confirmed that he and Luke were on the set of the new Thor movie for similar purposes.

“We were reprising a cameo that Luke Hemsworth and I did in the last one and we had fun,” Matt revealed. “So [director Taika Waititi] made us come back to repeat that joke and get a little better.”

We currently know that a fake Loki will return in the new movie. And let’s face it: a fake Loki getting distracted from the real Loki and returning to the MCU would definitely be a mark for the God of Mischief.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.

ads