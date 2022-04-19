If you do this exercise daily, your buttocks will be as hard as stones in 15 days | Health | Magazine

The glutes are one of the most trained parts of the body, as they are involved in various lower body exercises. Everyone would like to show off hard and firm buttocks, but this goal requires perseverance and effort.

Fat accumulates quickly in this area and flaccidity and the dreaded cellulite do not help to show off perfect buttocks either. Not to mention that there are diets to lose weight that make you lose weight and volume, but they do not guarantee firm buttocks.

But don’t despair. There is a simple routine that will only take you 10 minutes each day and will soon result in firmer, lifted buttocks.

If you’re wondering what to do to harden your glutes, read on and remember one key word: squats.

Squats are for many experts the best exercise to get rid of flaccid buttocks and cellulite quickly. It just has to be consistent, just like Review Information. It is useless to put all the effort into it the first day and then spend three days, for example, doing nothing.

Hip thrust, the exercise routine to tone your buttocks

Squats have many variations.

Exercises to have hard buttocks in 15 days

Dedicate 10 minutes a day to strengthening this area, which is not only used to show it off, since its function is to keep the body balanced and upright.

You will start to see the results in two weeks. However, it is important that you perform the exercises correctly.

How to do squats right

The proposal is the simplest squats to start with. No additional apparatus or weights. Only with the weight of your own body, but taking great care of your posture to avoid injuries or unnecessary pain.

If after two weeks you are already noticing the results, you can start doing more complex exercises and introduce additional elements to increase the effectiveness of the exercise.

Once you master the technique, you can gradually incorporate resistance such as barbells and dumbbells. Photo: Unsplash

First of all, it must be placed well. Stand with your legs apart so that your feet are in line with your shoulders.

Keep your back straight at all times, without arching. In this position bend your knees and lower your body as if you were going to sit.

When you reach the sitting position, hold the position for a few seconds, being careful not to strain your lower back, and rise again, returning to the starting position.

Firmer glutes with a lunge routine

How many squats do you have to do a day to have firm buttocks?

If you want to know the exact number of squats you need to perform each day to achieve your goal, count it over time, as results may vary from individual to individual

At the beginning the muscles will not be used to it and you will be able to do fewer squats, but little by little you will gain elasticity and resistance and in the same time that at the beginning you will perform many more exercises. The time established in this routine is 10 minutes daily. (I)