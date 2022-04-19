Ibai Llanos speaks about Piqué’s controversy: “I wouldn’t do it”

There was a lot of expectation to see what the explanation of Gerard Piqué to the audios that El Confidencial published this Monday about the conversations held between the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, and the FC Barcelona player himself in relation to the arrival of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and its ramifications.

Piqué chose his Twitch channel to share his position on the matter stating that he had no “Nothing to hide” in relation to the millionaire commission that the Kosmos company, of which he is co-owner and CEO, charged for the transfer of the competition. “It’s legal,” assured the defense, who denied that there was a conflict of interest. “I know how to separate what is the commercial agreement with what I have done all my life, play football”ditched

And while Piqué defended himself in public, one of his most media friends, the streamer Ibai Llanos He offered his particular vision of the controversy also on Twitch.

“There are many people who come to live to have a good time, but I want you to understand that there are things that cannot be ignored. I am not involved and I have nothing to do with it, but you are in that circle and they mention you. What I would not do is take a Spanish competition to Saudi Arabianever, in my fucking life, regardless of the money they pay me, ”said the content creator.

“I don’t care if you believe me or not, never in my fucking life have I moved for money, ever, and look I’ve made money, like a pig. Have I done things for money? Yes. I like to earn money? Okay, what do you want me to tell you? It is something that relaxes you a lot. I have nothing to prove and I’m not better than anyone”, added the Basque, who is aware that he could win more.

“I earn so much money that for what else. It is another of the reasons why I am not interested in cryptocurrencies or I am not going to Andorra. Aside from the fact that in Spain I’m crazy, there’s a point where you say ‘what else for’. And it’s not to be humble. I am as I am with my defects and my virtues ”, concluded Ibai Llanos, who is a close friend of Piqué, but has his own opinion on the matter. And as respectable as the rest.