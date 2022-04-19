“I think Epic Games hates me”, Ninja feels left out of Fortnite

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Without a doubt, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is one of the most popular streamers today. Although he began his career as a professional soccer player Halo in 2009 and entered the world of streaming in 2011, it was until 2017 that he rose to worldwide fame thanks to his broadcasts of Fortnitethe Epic Games video game that, at that time, was beginning to gain popularity thanks to the debut of its Battle Royale mode.

Certainly, the relationship between the content creator and the free video game was very close during that period and the success of one fed the other. The pinnacle of this relationship was when Ninja fulfilled the dream of having his own skin in the Battle Royale, thus becoming the first influencer to achieve it.

However, the Twitch streamer believes that things are not the way they used to be and recently shared that, in his view, Epic Games is excluding him from new Twitch events and tournaments. Fortnite.

The end of the relationship? Twitch streamer Ninja thinks Epic Games hates him

When asked by a viewer when his skin will be available again in Battle Royale, the American content creator stated that the cosmetic item was originally going to return to the store on April 11. However, he confessed that it was delayed and he currently does not know when it will be available again.

After promising that he will release this information once he knows it, Ninja proceeded to express his concern about the current state of his relationship with the company behind the video game. “I feel like Epic Games hates me right now, really. I didn’t get an offer or at least I don’t know if they contacted me to be part of one of these tournaments that many of these people organize.”

The 30-year-old streamer doesn’t know if the company simply prefers to branch out and support other content creators, or if there’s something more behind it. Of course, she is not happy that the company moved the date of the relaunch of her thematic skin.

Finally, Ninja confesses that he doesn’t think he disrespected Epic Games for leaving aside Fortnite on his live streams to focus on other games over the past few months. In addition, he stated that this situation makes him “more sad than angry.”

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

