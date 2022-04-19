I succeeded because I was drunk

Neymar after a super performance with PSG took revenge on those who accused him of arriving drunk for training. A message as ironic as it is peremptory.

Neymar has been overwhelmed by the controversy over the allegations about his psycho-physical state in recent weeks. For this reason the Brazilian has removed some “pebbles from his shoes” thanks to his latest performance in the league. Against Lorient, Paris Saint-Germain are back on the road to victory, and have done so with O’Ney as one of the main players. The Brazilian scored twice in the Parisians 5-1, on an assist from Kylian Mbappé. A performance of 8 in the report card for the Equipe, which placed him among the three best of the race. His second goal, in particular, took the stage of the evening. The action in fact started with a tunnel of the Brazilian attacker in midfield who then opened and closed a one-two with the French and bagged face to face with the goalkeeper.

However, the former Barcelona was also one of the most criticized after the elimination of the Parisians from the Champions League by Real Madrid. In fact, in recent days, the journalist Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport said: “Neymar no longer trains, he arrives in a pitiful state, bordering on drunkenness “. Heavy words, to fuel the already strong controversy around the former Barcelona booed by his own fans after the opaque performance in the Champions League, in which rumors then denied about the disagreements with Donnarumma had spread.

A provocation by one of the most prominent commentators, which of course was resumed everywhere and also made inroads among the PSG fans, who also on Sunday, in fact, again attacked Neymar, as well as Pochettino and Ramos. The reporter’s statements did not go unnoticed even by the player’s clan, and the response was not long in coming. The social one was followed by that on the field. Neymar posted the video of the goal on his Instagram stories along with the ironic message: “I was definitely drunk for scoring this goal, as they say out there.”

The reflection on the future does not spare Messi and Neymar: there is a new plan at PSG

Neymar also has a contract until 2025 with the Parisians and is well convinced of the project, despite the rumors of the Equipe that the former Blaugrana is under scrutiny, as much as Messi. In addition, the attacker presented himself in front of the microphones after the match, to reaffirm his ambitions: “Leaving the Champions League was even more painful for us. We don’t like to lose, but we have to look ahead ”.