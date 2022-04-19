Actor Johnny Depp assured this Tuesday that he has never “hit” a woman in his life, during the trial held in the US, in which he faces his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of defamation.

“I have never hit a woman in my life,” said the actor during his first statement in court in Fairfax (Virginia, USA), where he also denounced that he suffered “constant physical abuse” by Heard when they lived together.

The protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article he published in The Washington Post in 2018, after his divorce, in which He claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.

The actor stated that he undertook legal action for the “responsibility to clear” his name and that his “goal is for the truth to be known.”

“Since none of that was true, it was my responsibility to defend myself, not only myself, but also my children,” the interpreter claimed with a weak voice, who explained that the children were constantly approached at school by other classmates as a result of the scandal.

Dressed in a suit and tie, and with a ponytail in his hair, he assured that during his more than 30-year career he had never had “problems like this” and criticized the impact that Heard’s statements have had on his career. “It’s so weird when you go from Cinderella to Quasimodo in less than a second”said Depp, who said he didn’t “deserve” that.

Asked about his relationship with his mother, Betty Sue, the actor assured that as a child he suffered “constant physical abuse” from her, such as whipping with a belt. During three years of legal struggle, Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, have shared details about their life together and in which the actress claimed, in various ways, to have been a victim of bad treatments.