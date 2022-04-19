“I don’t have my retirement planned”

Tommy Robredo39, was clear that he wanted to close his career in the Gothic and, true to that idea, he hung up his racket for good on Monday after losing to Barnabas Zapata.

Instead, his generation mate Feli Lopez40, still does not have goodbye day in mind, as he explained at a press conference after raising his record for participations in the Godó (21) and conceding a tough defeat against Emil Ruusuvuori (6-0, 6-1).

“I don’t have it planned,” López says. “I haven’t thought about it yet. My last years have been good in general, with a level good enough not to think about it. I’ve seen a lot of different goodbyes. For example, David Ferrer He had a dream farewell in Madrid, against Zverev and a full track”, Feli pointed out.

“The day I decide when my retirement will be, I don’t know if I will plan it or play a game and disappear, as he did Sampras in it US Open. Unfortunately, I will not win the US Open. Yes I would like to say goodbye Spainbut it’s not something I have in mind”, the man from Toledo smiles.

“There is no doubt that it hurts everyone when they leave their young son and their wife at home, but they have traveled a lot with me and I am very excited, so far I have enjoyed it very much. When they do not come, they are missed It is a different and very beautiful stage, but when they stay at home it is hard”, Feli pointed out.

Feli López has another very striking tennis record: he is the player with the most tournaments in the Grand Slam disputed consecutively (79), all uninterruptedly from Roland Garros’2002. Precisely in Paris he would have been playing ‘big’ for 20 years and could reach another round figure (80), but right now that tournament is up in the air for him.

“Being No. 120 in the ranking, I am now out of the main draw. I like to compete well and feel prepared in the big tournaments. I will have to assess if I play the qualifying phase. I will try to play the doubles and I will assess the singles. The record is a consequence of many things and it is very commendable, but I think above all about being competitive in these types of tournaments, not about adding one more or less. For me, every Grand Slam I play is a prize”, reflects López.

“I’ve had a bad elbow for a long time, I’ve been cheating in recent years, but the problem is lengthening. Now I’m going to stop to work in Madrid and do some treatment. It’s uncomfortable, but these two or three years have not limited me much or It was nothing serious”, points out the Spanish player, director of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Feli is lacking in competition and training since the coronavirus cut his preparation just before the Australian Open. “That break affected me a lot. The year started crookedly, it has been complicated, I have never been in a competitive rhythm and at 40 years old it is much more difficult to enter that competition wheel. On Wednesday I will play twice with Marc López, in his farewell here against the number 1s. We will do the best we can”, says López, who hoped to show a better version against Ruusuvuori.

“It was a game to forget, at no point did I come into play. Physically I’m not in good shape and it’s limiting me a bit. Ruusuvuori plays very well, today he’s the favorite and he plays better than me. Let’s see if after Madrid I can train and I see what I do in the second part of the year”, concluded Feli.