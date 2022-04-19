I couldn’t agree more with Julia Roberts and her reason for disappearing from romantic comedies

A few decades ago Julia Roberts She holds the honorary title of “America’s Sweetheart.” It was thanks to the success of Pretty woman, My best friend’s wedding, Runaway bride Y nottinghill, that crowned it as the undisputed benchmark of romantic comedies. However, she has not repeated in the genre for more than 20 years, randomly navigating through the thriller and the drama, while she dedicates herself to her family life and travels through the populated universe of the series.

However, what we were completely unaware of is that he had a compelling reason to put aside the romantic comedies that have given him so much joy in his career. And honestly, he couldn’t agree with her more.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 18: Julia Roberts at the “Gaslit” Premiere at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

The 54-year-old actress returns to the romantic comedy this same 2022 with Ticket to Paradise, a film that will be released in the US at the end of the year (in Spain there is still no confirmed date) and where he returns to share a cinematographic love affair with his great friend George Clooney (they were a couple in the saga Ocean’s). And it is that perhaps they do not remember it as a result of the dozens of times that we have seen their classics over the last few years with each television revival, but her last romantic comedy as “America’s sweetheart” was The couple of the year, that average and predictable proposal released in 2001 where she played the assistant sister of a movie star, who was brought to life by Catherine Zeta-Jones. I mean, I don’t think we can count Valentine’s stories (2010) as his last romantic comedy because his character was merely a fleeting secondary character, while Eat Pray Love It did not belong to that genre, but rather it was an inspirational drama where romance was one more element within a much broader story.

That is why it seems inevitable to wonder why she spent so much time away from the genre that showered her with success and the unconditional affection of the public. However, the answer has nothing to do with making your way through other types of stories, fear of repeating yourself or because the passing of the years has aroused the rejection of Hollywood as happened to other actresses when they were over 40. Rather everything otherwise. It turns out that walking away from romantic comedies was not his choice, but rather that he had no choice due to the absence of scripts that were up to par..

Continue reading the story

“People sometimes misunderstand the amount of time I’ve gone without doing a romantic comedy as if I didn’t want to do one.”, he recently told New York Times. “If I had read something that I thought was on the writing level of ‘Notting Hill’ or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of crazy fun, I would. They didn’t exist until this movie I just did, which Ol Parker wrote and directed.”, he added referring to Ticket to Paradise.

The actress insists in the same interview that “there was not a single script” of all the romantic comedies that he received during the last years that he thought was good enough, but if it had existed he would have done it without hesitation.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post that is not available due to your privacy preferences

After having consumed the most classic romantic comedies of Hollywood and been a teenage spectator in the last golden age of the genre -the 90s-, I can’t help but understand exactly what Julia Roberts means. Because if I ask you ‘what was the last romantic comedy you enjoyed at the same height as Notting Hill either My best friend’s Wedding‘ How long does it take to think of a title? I, personally, am blank. I get flashes of Drew Barrymore in I have never been kissed and Sandra Bullock in the proposition, but I don’t think they are at the same level as the great Julia Roberts classics. Mainly due to the lack of originality radiating from those stories that, no matter how enjoyable they were, ended up showing repetitive patterns of the genre.

There were some alternatives that filled our hungry hearts for good romantic comedies. how were they Crazy, Stupid, Love or the wonderful The great love disease but both stories had protagonists in their twenties, far from the type of character that would have fit the profile of Julia Roberts. Even for a time many of us believed that Katherine Heigl was on the way to being her replacement in the genre as a result of the fury around her figure -and that led her to be a ‘fashionable girl’ in Hollywood for a season- after the economic success of 27 dresses either The crude reality. However, the negative rumors that branded her as a difficult actress when criticizing her own film embarrassing mess and disparage the work of the writers of Grey’s Anatomy By refusing to be nominated for an Emmy, added to the economic disaster of her last attempts at the romantic comedy, they led to a professional debacle that ended up moving her away from the goal.

Since then, few romantic stories have been able to mix romance and humor with the same equal dose, but the balance is usually more inclined to one side or the other. Especially in the last decade where the adaptations of the novels of the YA (young adults) genre monopolized the attention of the box office and the conversation between romantic spectators -as were the saga Twilight or the saga Despues de-, while streaming services like Netflix squeeze the genre through stories with a more adolescent trend. How are, for example, the sagas To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before either My first kiss, as well as predictable rom-coms, lacking in originality and drenched in clichés, that we have seen in recent years on streaming services like White nights, maybe forever either How to get rid of your boss.

In summary, if we are honest and put aside the inherent weakness for the light stories that encompass the genre of romantic comedies, I am convinced that we can agree with Julia Roberts. We have not seen romantic comedies that have left the same mark as Notting HillPretty Woman either My best friend’s Wedding in the hearts of moviegoers. At least when it comes to touching so many people across the globe, creating iconic moments and phrases that we still keep recreating or songs that instantly take us back to a sequence.

Julia Roberts explains in the interview that when it comes to accepting a project, she needs the script to stir her up enough to make it worth turning her personal life upside down. She details that being the mother of three children, she needs to organize herself around family, school and vacation life, stating that she feels “proud” to spend time at home with his family and that is considered “a housewife”. And that is why, in these 20 years, no romantic comedy that came into his hands was up to the bar set in his career to make the sacrifice, until Ticket to Paradise.

And although its next premiere is Gaslite, a series with a modern look at the Watergate scandal with Sean Penn and that we can see on Starzplay from April 24, in his new film written and directed by the person in charge of Mama Mia! And again, opposite George Clooney, he stars as a divorced couple who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years ago.

At the moment it remains to be seen if the actress found the rom com I was looking for, but judging by his past wise choices and the success of his romantic comedies, he has my vote of confidence.

More stories that may interest you: