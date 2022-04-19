Hulk becomes a father with his ex-wife’s niece

brazilian soccer player Givanildo Vieira de Souzapopularly known as HulkAnd his wife, Camila Angelo, They have been parents of their first child together. Zaya has been the little one who has come into the world, the result of a most controversial relationship, since Camila is the niece of the footballer’s ex-wife, Iran Angelo de Souza.

The Hulk has become a father for the fourth time. His three children, Ian, Tiago and Alice, are the result of his previous marriage to the aunt of his current partner and the same one that has carried out great attacks in the past against recent parents.

The Atlético Mineiro player celebrated in the social media the birth of his daughter with Camila, whom he married in March 2020 after making their relationship official in October 2019. The little girl was born in the Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove, Miami, where the happy couple has a luxury apartment. The 35-year-old soccer player asked his club for permission not to attend Sunday’s game against Coritiba so as not to miss the birth of his daughter, who came into the world This Monday at 2:22 p.m.

A blessing

The happy dad posted several photos on Instagram with his daughter and his wife and wrote: “Our little Zaya was born under the blessing of Our God. Almighty Father. Zaya means enlightened, luck, a flower that blooms and comes to bring light and illuminate our lives more. Come and flourish our home my love”started.

“We have been dreaming of your arrival for a long time. Happy to be able to experience the grace of God’s promises. Thank you God for my family that I will honor and love forever. You are an answer to our prayers, daughter, you came to make our life even more beautiful. You are our blessing. Welcome my princess, I will love and protect you forever. hulk, your father Hulk concluded on the social network.

the birth card

In an Instagram story, the Hulk also posted a photograph of Zaya’s birth card with the time of its arrival in the world (2:22 p.m.), its size and weight (3,890 grams and 53.3 centimeters), and even the name of the gynecologist who delivered her.

Camila, 32, also expressed the happiness of the birth of her daughter through social networks: “Welcome Zaya.” Like her husband, she shared Zaya’s birth card on her Instagram stories and posted a picture of the Hulk with Zaya on them, which she wrote about: “On his father’s lap.”