How to wear a feminine tuxedo like Lady Di or Lily Collins

The history of the incorporation of garments from what was traditionally the male wardrobe to the female wardrobe is much more than a success in fashion. The seemingly simple gesture of wearing pants or jackets was a real liberation, until today where suit pieces are true wardrobe basics for any woman.

Even so, at galas and other formal events, dresses continue to prevail over jacket and pants sets. That is why suits and tuxedos they still have that disruptive air and continue to attract attention. The last celebrity qWho has shown the power of this outfit has been Lily Collins. The actress attended the Ralph Lauren parade in New York dressed in one of the emblematic signature tuxedos that he wanted to complete with black high-heeled shoes and a shoulder bag, as well as a stylish hairstyle wet hair that gave a much more sophisticated air to the look.

The tuxedo in question belongs to Ralph Lauren’s spring-summer 2022 season and, on the catwalk of the new collection, versions very similar to the one worn by Lily Collins have been seen again.

In addition to the impeccable look of the actress that, without a doubt, would have caught Sylvie’s attention in Emily in Paris, The tuxedo was also present in the wardrobe of one of the most elegant women in history: Lady Di.

Princess Diana of Wales opted for this combo on many occasions to attend formal events, demonstrating his great passion for fashion and claiming his daring style. One of the most remembered styles of this nature is the one he wore in 1984 and which was called the Teddy Boy Look, due to its similarity to the aesthetics of this British tribe born in the post-war period and associated with the world of Rock & Roll.



In addition to Lady Di, the tuxedo has also been an emblem for other celebrities ranging from Marlene Dietrich, one of its predecessors, to Cara Delevigne, Amanda Seyfried or Taylor Hill, who have defended it perfectly today.

