How to see the planetary conjunction of April

Astronomy fans have an unavoidable date with telescopes in the coming days. Mars, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn expe they will mark a rare planetary alignment whereby they will be visible in close proximity to one another between now and early May.

the lineup n is actually five planets. The fifth is Neptune, but the bluish gaseous planet won’t be visible to the naked eye and you’ll need a good telescope to make it out.

The alignment will be visible appro approximately one hour before sunrise, and for this you will have to look to the east, just above the horizon . The first to appear will be Saturn, followed by Mars, Venus (appropriately known as the Morning Star), and Jupiter. They will all appear forming a diagonal line of around 30 degrees. In the photo that illustrates the cover of this post you can see a simulation of their positions offered by The Sky Live. if you’re in In the southern hemisphere, the alignment will form a much more vertical line, with Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn aligned to the north.

Aspect that the conjunction will have on April 30. Image : POT

The lineup will be visible for several weeks. From May 1st, the planetary conjunction will be so perfect that Jupiter and Venus will be only one degree away from each other and it will be necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to distinguish them. On day 2 you can also see Mercury, very close to the Moon.

If you miss this alignment you will have to wait for the next one at morning alignment, which will take place on August 12, 2025. A little earlier, on March 1, 2023, there will be an evening alignment, so called because it will be visible just before sunset instead of sunrise. If you look from April 22 you may have the opportunity to see a shooting star from the Lyrids, whose meteor shower will take place from that day until the 29. [NASA vía IFL Science]