How to Recover Lost Roblox Password

If you have even heard of Roblox; the popular construction platform and gaming game, then you must know how many people play it every day. Those who learned how to create a Roblox account must already be having fun with it. However, if you are a user who has lost their Roblox login credentials, you must be very worried about your account. If you are someone who has lost Roblox password then don’t worry as I have a solution for you. So read on as I show you how to recover your lost Roblox password.

Roblox Login: Recover Lost Password

If you forgot your password or username, or your account was hacked and you can’t log in, we’ll try to figure out how you can recover your Roblox account password and restore your access to your account. Furthermore, we will also discuss some tips that you should follow to avoid losing your Roblox password in the future.

As always, you can use the table of contents below to navigate this article.

Things to check before proceeding

While you may be eager to recover your lost password, there are a few things to check before you get started. Be sure to keep these two important things in mind.

1. Recovery email/phone number

Contact information, such as a recovery email or phone number, is your backup plan for most accounts in case you lose your login credentials. If you followed our Roblox login guide, you must know how to create a recovery method. However, if you’re someone who didn’t take the time to add one, unfortunately, you won’t be able to recover your lost Roblox password the conventional way. Don’t worry though, as I’ll also show you how to contact Roblox support for more help below.

2. Access to email account

If you luckily added a recovery email or phone number to your Roblox account, then our job became much easier. However, please make sure you have access to your email account/phone number in question so we can log in and recover your lost Roblox password.

3. (Optional) Google Authenticator

While this authenticator is not required to reset your lost Roblox password, I’ll also show you how to turn on two-step verification below. If you want to do this after recovering your password, be sure to download and install Google Authenticator (Android|iOS) and keep it handy.

How to Recover Lost Roblox Password Using Email/Phone Number

If you have added an email or phone number to reset your Roblox password, this is how you should proceed.

1. Visit the Roblox password recovery portal (website) to get started.

2. Click on the Clue to make sure you are retrieving the correct credentials.

3. Enter your email address in the empty text box below and press Deliver. In case you have added a phone number, click on the phone number indicator below and do the same. You will then see a confirmation box verifying that the email has been sent.

Note: Make sure to select your country from the dropdown menu if you’re using a phone number. This is important to ensure that Roblox sends the six-digit security code with the correct country code.

4. Now it’s time to login to your email account and look for a Roblox mail. In my case, it arrived almost immediately and will look like the one below. In case you have entered a phone number, check your messages for a six digits code. Click on the Reset your password page button to be taken to the relevant page.

Note: If you haven’t received an email from Roblox, be sure to check your spam folder.

5. It’s time to create a new password. Make sure you think of a strong one. You can use a password generator to get a secure combo. Make sure you write it down this time. Once done, press the button Deliver button.

You will now be immediately directed to the Roblox home page and will be able to view your profile. Congratulations, you just reset your lost Roblox password! You can now use the Roblox login page with the new password you set.

In case you haven’t added a recovery email or phone number to your account, you should be stuck in the verification process. Don’t worry though, as there is also a way around it. For this, we will need to contact Roblox support for help. Follow the steps below for that.

1. Visit the official Roblox support page (website) to get started. You will now see a form in front of you. Let’s proceed to fill this out.

2. While you can leave out your Roblox username or even your name, make sure you Enter your email address for the support system to contact you.

3. Bass Problem details, click on the corresponding platform. For a lost password, you can choose any one. I will be choosing personal computer.

4. In the help category, choose Account hacked or can’t log in. A subcategory will now open.

5. In the subcategory, click I forgot my password. You can even use the description box to give a more detailed description of your problem.

6. Once done, press the button Deliver button to submit the support request.

And that is! Your ticket is now confirmed and Roblox support will contact you via the email id you provided in the form. Roblox support usually takes 24-48 hours to respond to users, so all you have to do now is wait. As long as you provide the correct information, you should be able to access and recover your lost Roblox password quickly enough.

Activate two-step verification

Now that you’ve recovered your lost Roblox password, it’s time to beef up your account with more protection. Roblox supports two-step verification, which means that once you enter your password, you’ll need to enter a code through a supported authenticator. This code changes quickly and only you can see it. Follow the steps below to learn how to turn it on:

1. On your Roblox page, click the Settings gear and then click Settings.

2. On the Settings tab that appears, click the Security tab to access two factors.

3. Click the box next to the authentication app option to proceed.

4. You will now be prompted to enter your password. Do it and press the Continue button. Now a popup box will open.

5. Open the authenticator app and press the More button. You can then choose between Scan QR Code or Setup Key. I will be choosing the QR Code.





6. Align the code with the barcode displayed and you will recognize the authenticator immediately.

7. Find the Roblox code in your authenticator and enter it into the blank text box on your PC. You can then click the check button to complete the process.

8. You will now see your recovery codes. These are the codes you will need to use in case you lose access to the authenticator. Save these codes somewhere, as this is the only time you will see them. Once done, click on the checkbox and press Close.

And that’s it! The next time you log into your Roblox account, you can use your authenticator knowing you have an extra level of security.

General account security tips and tricks

Now that you’ve recovered your lost Roblox password, make sure you keep the following tips in mind so you don’t lose it again.

1. Create a strong password

Actually, this applies not only to your Roblox account, but to all others. No matter where your account is located, always make sure to create a strong password that cannot be easily cracked. A good rule of thumb is to create a password that is a mix of letters, numbers and symbols. This guarantees greater security. And once you create one, save it to memory and make sure you don’t forget it. You can use a password manager to keep your passwords safe.

2. Avoid sharing your Roblox account with others

Unless you really trust the other person, avoid sharing your Roblox login credentials with other people. This ensures that control of your account rests with you alone. Also, if you do end up sharing your password, be sure to change it later to block future access from a third party.

3. Always keep 2FA on

As long as you’ve followed our previous section on two-factor authentication, always make sure you never turn it off. Also, make sure you don’t share your backup authentication codes with anyone, as they are all single use.

Recover your lost Roblox login password with ease

This is how you can recover your lost Roblox password and easily log in to Roblox again. Hopefully, you were able to simply use the recovery email or phone number to reset your password. However, if you had to speak to Roblox support to recover your account, be sure to add recovery contact information to protect yourself from such issues in the future. In the meantime, now that you got your account back, go ahead and try out some of the best Roblox scary games. Also, if you have any issues resetting your Roblox login details, let us know in the comments.