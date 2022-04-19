How Mark Wahlberg gained 20 kilos in a month

Mark Wahlberg on a visit to the Carroll College Chapel to promote his new movie. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

American actor Mark Wahlberg gained 20 kilos in weight in a month on a very high-calorie diet that affected his health. Among what he ate to reach that state are servings of eight and ten fried eggs, towers of more than 20 pancakes and glasses of olive oil.

“For breakfast, in addition to eggs, I had to eat things like two cups of rice, six strips of bacon (bacon, bacon) and a protein shake. Three hours later I had something similar, but with meat protein,” he explained. He also had to eat entire jars of peanut butter and be forced to eat every three hours. “Always not hungry after the first day. He was disgusting,” he explained.

To lower such a menu, the artist had his own tequila, although in an interview with Yahoo Vida y Estilo he promised that he is not like other Hollywood celebrities “who appropriate the work and tradition of others.” And it is that Wahlberg has had many lives and at 50 years old he has decided to start another. She is deeply religious and committed to spreading the message of the Catholic Church through her art. It was because of that commitment that she made the diet, a sacrifice for the artist. From his beginnings as rapper Marky Mark, Wahlberg has been characterized by his defined muscles and his passion for the gym and lifting weights.

None of that, however, deterred him from producing and playing the role of Stuart Long, a shyster who, after being enlightened by a Mexican girlfriend (Teresa Ruiz), embraces the Catholic faith and ends up becoming a priest. It is a true life story that deeply inspired Wahlberg, who met her thanks to Rosalind Ross, the current wife of Mel Gibson, who wrote the script and directed the film.

Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg pose at the premiere of “Father Stu” (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

“For me this story has the potential to change many lives. It has already changed mine and I hope it will have the same effect on those who see it. It is something very powerful that can help someone who needs to apologize or forgive, someone or themselves That he is sick or has someone close to him with a serious illness, someone who has moved away from his faith, or someone who needs it to get out of a hole, “said the artist, who said that from now on he wants to dedicate himself to do projects with a religious message.

The hypercaloric diet “was necessary” for the story of ‘Father Stu’. In the final stage, Wahlberg plays an old and sick man. “I had to look like this,” he stated. For those who think it must be fabulous to eat without measure, the artist assured that “that emotion lasted about an hour”, because he was forced “to eat without hunger”. To get to the physical state he needed he had to eat 8,000 calories the first two weeks and 11,000 the next two.

“We only had a month to film and that’s why the pressure of time and diet,” said the actor and producer, who had been trying to bring the story to the big screen for six years.

In order to lose those kilos or pounds, he went hungry and almost doubled his time in the gym. It was just as difficult, and “I was faced with the challenge of being on the verge of high blood pressure and fighting the anxiety that comes with such violent physical changes,” she said. However, he is “very satisfied with the effort and the result”, because he wants to “put in the world that message that it is possible to change, that redemption is possible”.

‘Father Stu’ is a formal, open and powerful statement of that conviction, which stems from his Catholicism. “Faith has saved my life many times and keeps me focused,” Wahlberg said in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, in which he confessed that he has had doubts about how to instill the same feeling in his children.

“My strategy is to teach them by example. Obviously, we are raising them as Catholics, but I don’t want to force them to go to mass regularly or anything like that, because I’m afraid that if they disagree with me, they will turn away from the religion.”

It is a dilemma that many parents face when it comes to their children’s behavior. The artist and his wife Rhea Durham have two daughters and two sons. The oldest, Ella Rae, is 18 and the rest are on the stairs. He has not shown their faces on the networks for several years and when he wants to publish something of them he does it with images of when they were younger.

That, of course, without abandoning his businesses, especially his Flecha Azul tequila, which he defends with a passion that almost makes him Mexican. In fact, like many in Mexico, Mark Wahlberg is outraged at the growing list of famous Americans naming them after him or buying different brands of tequila. “It’s disrespectful,” said the artist. “For me, tequila and its creation process are sacred.” He’s doing it with Mexican partners, “who are the most decent and dedicated guys I’ve ever met. They’re like my brothers,” he said.

