This is how Jennifer Aniston works out

In addition to her indisputable beauty, Jen has a body of envy, but this definitely has not been achieved by magic. Leyon Azubuike, her personal trainer, confirmed to Women’s Health some of its secrets.

Constancy is the key

No matter when or where, she works out three to seven days a week at whatever time she needs to, even if it has to be at three in the morning, and she does it for one to one and a half hours without fail.

Leyon confirmed that he does a training technique called “periodization”, which consists of dividing his training into phases that include weekly, monthly or annual programs, with the purpose of adapting to Jennifer’s schedule. For example, the type of exercise changes depending on whether she is on record or if they have a red carpet.

Jennifer Aniston has been doing yoga since 2005 and it’s one of her favorite workouts.

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)



change exercise

Workouts that range from boxing, cardio, strength training and jumping rope. The purpose of changing the type of exercises is so that they always remain challenging and the body reacts in a positive way.

In addition, Jennifer also confessed to People magazine that she is a fan of yoga and that she has been practicing this technique since 2005. Although now, one of her favorite workouts is boxing with coach Azubuike, thus making it one of the activities that she spends the longest time doing. has done after yoga.