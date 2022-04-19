Hisense launches the “Perfect Partner” campaign for the second year of partnership with Paris Saint-Germain

Hisense, the world’s leading consumer electronics and home appliance company, and the Paris Saint-Germain enter their second year of partnership and announce the new one for the occasion “Perfect Partner” advertising campaignavailable on the Hisense Italia YouTube channel.

Already in 2021 the Chinese company had presented a spectacular TV commercial with football stars such as Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, Ángel Di Maria, Ander Herrera and Presnel Kimpembe, attracting great attention and appreciation both online and offline.

Today Hisense releases its second advertising campaign in collaboration with the Parisian football club. They come back Ángel Di María And Presnel Kimpembewhile Leo Messi, Marquinhos And Idrissa Gueye they join teammates for the first time. The project showcases – through the story of the daily life of the players – the wide range of household appliances of the Chinese company, highlighting their high technological standards within a comfortable home environment.

Hisense becomes the “Perfect Partner” thanks to quality and innovation

“Perfect Partner” is the central theme of this new commercial, referring not only to the consolidated partnership between Hisense and Paris Saint-Germain, but also to the vision of the company and its products such as ideal allies in the life of all users.

Over the years, Hisense has worked constantly to equip its devices with the best of the technology available. In the commercial, for example, one of the players is seen using a Hisense TV and testing the technology Sports Mode, a function that significantly improves the display and fluidity of sports content, thus ensuring an even more engaging and immersive visual experience. Thanks to these top-of-the-range and innovative features, in 2021 the global turnover of the sales of mid-range TVs exceeded the 99% YoYperfectly reflecting the worldwide recognition of the quality of this product category of the company.

As a partner of Paris Saint-Germain and thanks to the sponsorship of several other leading international sporting events, Hisense has been able to further expand its consumer target, increasing the revenue from overseas sales of the 43%. This is an excellent result that marks a growth of 5 percentage points in 2021 and thanks to which the company looks positively to future opportunities, focusing more and more on partnerships in the sports sector.