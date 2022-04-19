HER will be in concert for the first time in Italy this summer

Musically speaking, 2022 will be a year of firsts. In addition to Rosalía’s show in Milan, another one has just been announced live debut in Italy. This is the first concert in our country of HER, than the next July 25 will perform atAmphitheater of the Vittoriale of Gardone Riviera (BS) on the occasion of the Tener-a-mente Festival.

THE tickets for the Italian debut of HER, a preview will be available for My Live Nation users starting at 10:00 on Wednesday 20 April; while the general sale will open at 10:00 on Thursday 21 April on www.ticketmaster.it, www.ticketone.it and www.vivaticket.com and in all authorized points of sale.

His true name is Gabriella Wilsonbut everyone knows how HERacronym for “Having Everything Revealed”, which in Italian sounds like “having revealed everything”. She is one of the most popular contemporary R&B artists of the moment. Last year you won L”Oscar in the category Best Original Song with her “Fight For You”, taken from the film Judas and the Black Messiah.

The tour “Back of My Mind“which will bring HER for the first time in Italy pursues the release of the debut album of the same name published in June 2021 and preceded by the song” Come Through “made together with Chris Brown.

