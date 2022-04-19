HER, the only date in Italy of the Back of My Mind Tour on 25 July 2022: Revenews

HER announces the only Italian date of its Back of My Mind Tour on the occasion of the Tener-a-mente Festival.

HER will be in Italy for a single Italian date of his new one Back of My Mind Tour. In fact, he will perform live on 25 July 2022 at theVittoriale amphitheater of Gardone Riviera (BS) on the occasion of Bear-in-your-mind festival.

Tickets will be available in preview for My Live Nation users starting at 10:00 am on Wednesday 20 April. To access the presale, just register for free on www.livenation.it. General ticket sales will open from 10:00 on Thursday 21 April on www.ticketmaster.it, www.ticketone.it and www.vivaticket.com and in all authorized sales points.

After the triumph consecrated by the victory of five Grammy Awards and in 2021 the Oscar for the best song with the song Fight For Yousoundtrack to the acclaimed film by Shaka King Judas and the Black Messiahthe singer has sold over 8 million copies in the US between albums and singles since the beginning of her career in 2014.

The tour Back of My Mind follows the release of the debut album of the same name, published in June 2021 and anticipated by the song Come Through featuring Chris Brown, with whom he had previously collaborated on the remix of the hugely successful single Slide.

In recent years HER has collaborated on numerous recording projects together with Khalid, Daniel Caesar, Bryson Tiller, Jess Glynne and Robert Glasper and participated in major music festivals around the world.