Health and wellness | Psychiatric hospitals disappear – El Sol de Hermosillo

Psychiatric care in Mexico has gone from the creation and operation of services, through the installation and development of its regulations and advice, to coordination, without being able to operate programs and actions of national scope during this journey. Despite the efforts that have been made in this field, the activities of epidemiological surveillance and primary attention to mental health are lagging behind when compared to those that have been made to develop other priority health programs. Is this topic neglected?

Psychiatry is a medical specialty to which the responsibility of dealing with mental disorders is attributed, while the term “mental health” has a much broader spectrum, and refers to a peculiar condition of well-being and development of individual potentialities and collective What would we do without psychiatric hospitals? Well, we are about to find out.

Specialized services in psychiatry in Mexico present a heterogeneous panorama in which public services should be distinguished from private ones. Among the latter, consultations with psychiatrists predominate notably, which are concentrated in large cities, such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, other capitals and the main cities of the states, so that medium and small cities do not have many psychiatrists but with many patients.

The number of private psychiatric hospitals is very small, and they only exist in a few cities in the country. Lately, the number of clinics dedicated exclusively to the treatment of drug and gambling addicts has increased. Only the IMSS has hospitalization services in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. In the rest of the country, psychiatric hospitalization is private or is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health.

The psychiatric services operated by the Ministry of Health or by the state governments, which since before decentralization already operated their own establishments, are distributed in reverse, with psychiatric hospitals predominating over exclusively outpatient services, although they cover, of course, , the consultation service. The creation of these psychiatric hospitals sought to respond to needs different from the current ones, and was based on technical guidelines, the use of them was limited and they deteriorated little by little due to lack of attention from the administrations in turn.

Psychiatric care consists of a set of scientific principles, methods, trends and resources to deal with so-called mental illnesses, accepted as such by the World Health Organization.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, Latin America, like the rest of the world, is facing a pandemic of psychiatric disorders, as indicated by community surveys carried out in several countries in the region.

On April 5, the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved a reform that modifies the care of mental illnesses in the country, which implies the disappearance of hospitals specialized in psychiatry and their conversion to general hospitals. The reforms to the General Health Law indicate that there must be primary and outpatient care to attend to mental health and addictions, and that hospitalization will be the last resort and for a short time.

In subsequent articles, it is indicated that the Ministry of Health, in accordance with the human rights approach, must make explicit the priority mental health and addiction interventions that allow guaranteeing access to prevention and care actions in the matter. disappear them with so much patient, justifying a “saving”? We will see.