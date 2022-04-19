“He who laughs gets away”: “Costeño” and Teo González recreate Will Smith’s slap

The San Marcos Fair began with all this 2022. With the presence of personalities such as Teo González and the ‘Costeño’, who took on the task of entertaining more than one in the Palenque. What no one expected was that after going on stage where everyone’s laughter was stolen, the comedians would end up performing an emblematic scene that would go around the world.

During the press conference, Teo and ‘Costeño attended the media. In the talk a journalist asked him about the subject recent Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards gala. This situation caused the comedians to recreate the scene.

After listening to Will and Chris’ theme, Teo did not hesitate to grab Costeño by the neck and slap him. After this, the Costeño did not hesitate to explain that the line is very thin in the world of comedy, since there are no prohibited topics within that profession.

Coast’s words

The comedian made it clear that, since there are no prohibited topics in the world of comedy, it is the people who end up taking jokes out of context. In his speech made it clear that it happened to him in the same palenque where he appeared on Monday night April 18th.

“The line is very thin. You have to understand the contexts. Sometimes people take things out of context, what happened to me (…). For many years we have jokes, gosh political jokes come… we just keep changing the name, but theRight now they are very sensitive and they get angry”, the comedian explained.

Teo explained that Will was probably emotional at the time. and the situation seemed uncomfortable. The ‘Costeño’ explained that a burden should not fall on the actor either, since it is a human reaction. The comedians assured that the most important thing is to have fun and not to stereotype a person for an act, since it is much more than that.

It may interest you: Teo González breaks down in tears when talking about the heart attack he suffered: “I’m very emotional” | VIDEO