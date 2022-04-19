“He does not work with us anymore”

Nightmare season for Cristiano Ronaldo, very nervous, the Portuguese became the protagonist of an outburst that went around the world.

It looked like it was going to be a triumphal return to bring back the “noble fallen” Manchester United at the top, where it has always been. A bit like Ibrahimovic did with Milan so to speak. Instead it was a failure and, as Murphy’s laws teach: “nothing is so bad that it can’t get worse”. He is also discovering it himself despite himself Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although his contribution in terms of goals was not lacking, the pot is crying. The return of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford did not raise the bar as much as the fans hoped for Red Devils and now it reflects on the future. The Manchester United he is currently seventh six points off fourth and a chance to call one Champions League without the Portuguese ace next year they begin to be concrete.

The future however, he is enveloped in a thick cloud of uncertainty at the moment, the ex-Juventus player in fact, he might not even be part of the club’s plans, just as he himself could decide to abandon the ship, especially after the fuss that arose with the social comment in which he had defined Rooney and Carragher “two envious“.

One more slap: now it’s up to Cristiano Ronaldo

Not just fuss and controversy, Cristiano Ronaldo now he raises his hands and his outburst runs the risk of costing him dearly. The crime it happened on Sunday, after the game lost away from United against theEverton fourth to last. It is a defeat of considerable heaviness on the economy of the season and the nervousness of the Red Devils it’s obvious.

After it slap of Anagnithat of Pope francesco is that of Will Smith here is another that will go down in history, that of Cristiano Ronaldo to the young autistic Everton fan. It could not get worse than that and of course it has already begun there media pillory for Portuguese. Above all, the reaction of Save The Children. The famous charity of which CR7 he was a testimonial for a long time and in fact vigorously distanced himself from the player with a rather unequivocal statement: “Cristiano Ronaldo was a supporter of the work of Save the Children for poor families around the world – remembers the charity organization, which then definitively cuts ties with the Portuguese – He has not worked with Save the Children since July 2018 and is no longer a Save the Children ambassador“.