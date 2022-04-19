Harry Potter Actors Today: What They Do

They are gone now 20 years since the release of the first chapter of Harry Potter, which over the years has become a hugely successful saga. In the films we have grown fond of the characters, but above all of the actors, who we have seen grow chapter after chapter. About that, what Harry Potter actors do today?

Let’s find out everything about them, from the protagonists to the secondary characters of the saga.

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffethe interpreter of Harry Potter, has now grown up and has given us over the years interpretations far removed from the role of the beloved wizard. After shocking fans in 2007 by acting naked inplay Equusafter the end of the Harry Potter saga the actor participated in numerous films, such as Young rebelsinspired by a novel by Jack Kerouac, the horror film The woman in black and action comedy Guns Akimboin which he plays a video game developer who finds himself involved in a crazy survival game.

This year we will also see it in the comedy The Lost Cityalong with Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, arriving in April.

Emma Watson

After the Harry Potter movies Emma Watson she immediately took off Hermione’s character and proved herself to be one of the most capable actresses of recent yearsenough to win a BAFTA and be included in 2015 in the Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Besides Harry Potter is famous for movies We are infinite, The beauty and the Beast And Little Womenin which he starred with Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan And Timothée Chalamet .

Emma Watson also posed for advertising campaigns like those of Lancôme and is an activist for gender equality and for the protection of women victim of violence.

Rupert Grint

Of the three leading actors of Harry Potter, Rupert Grint, aka Ron Weasley, is the one left a little more in the shadows. After the Harry Potter films he left the role of Ron by participating in the video for Lego House by Ed Sheeran and then starred in minor roles.

In recent years it has made a comeback with the Netflix series Sick Notein which he plays a young man with a failed life who gets a second chance after being diagnosed with cancer, but things aren’t really what they seem.

Tom Felton

Present in all the films of the saga in the role of the hateful Draco Malfoy today Tom Felton he is one of the actors most linked to his role in Harry Potter, especially on social media, where he still shows off today gadgets and mementos related to the film and in particular to his home, Slytherin.

Tom Felton has numerous films to his credit and others to come and in 2014 he starred in 10 episodes of the series Murder in the first.

All the other Harry Potter actors today

In the reunion Return to Hogwarts in addition to the protagonists of the films we also saw some of the secondary characters who have remained in our hearts: from the very famous Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort) e Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) to the beloved Robbie Coltraneinterpreter of Hagridwho after Harry Potter only starred in a couple of films.

We also reviewed Alfred Enochthe interpreter of Dean, who became famous for his role as Wes, the protagonist of the series The rules of the perfect crime, James Phelps and Oliver Phelpsthe twins Fred and George, whom we saw last year in Last night in Soho as Charles and Ben, e Matthew Lewisthe interpreter of Neville, who has changed dramatically in physical appearance, who in recent years has starred in the film I before you.

Honorable mention for Robert Pattinsonpresent only in the fourth chapter of the Harry Potter saga in the role of Cedric Diggory and absent from the reunion.

Robert Pattinson is one of the most successful Harry Potter actors over the years. Harry Potter was the film with which he made his debut, and then collected numerous successes: starting from the saga of Twilight in which he played the role of the vampire Edward Cullen, up to the most recent Tenet And The Batman recently released in theaters.

The Harry Potter actors who are gone today

Over the years there are several Harry Potter actors missing, all remembered during the Return to Hogwarts reunion. Among these there are Richard Griffithsinterpreter of Vernon DursleyHarry Potter’s hateful uncle, who died after heart surgery in 2013; Robert Hardyor the Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudgewho passed away at 91 in 2017 and John Hurtwho in the film he played Garrick Ollivanderwho died in 2017.

Among the missing actors we also remember Richard Harrisinterpreter of Albus silente in the first two chapters of Harry Potter, who died in 2002 a few days before the premiere of the second film and replaced by Michael Gambon, and Helen McCrorywhich he interpreted Narcissa Malfoywife of Lucius Malfoy, who died prematurely in April 2021 of cancer.

Finally, unforgotten and unforgettable it is also Alan Rickman, the first feared and then loved Professor Snapewho died prematurely in 2016 from pancreatic cancer.

