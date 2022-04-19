Guardians of the Galaxy fans, look for Gamora

The questions are still in the air… Where is Gamora? Why Gamora?!… Time has passed, the days and years have flown before our eyes, and now that the Guardians of the Galaxy will return to the big screen, fans remember and still have great doubts about the absence of the Guardian in green, who does not appear during the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunderand that has only reopened the wound of the fans of Marvel.

For this, we must go back to the last point we looked at Thorwhich was when Chris Hemsworththe God of Thunder entrusted the kingdom of New Asgard to queen valkyrieinterpreted by Tessa Thompson and left Midgard with the Asgardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Endgameso he then boarded the starship of star lord (Chris Pratt) and revealed the search for Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), who died in Avengers: Infinity War but returned when his past counterpart time traveled from 2014 to 2023 in end gamebut his current location is simply unknown.

“It’s not me looking for Gamora and then remembering”reads a tweet that went viral about the return of Drax (Dave Baptist), nebula (Karen Gillan) Mantis (Pom Klementieff), rockt (Bradley Cooper) and groot (Vin Diesel), and see that new scenario where a member is missing.

Let’s recapitulate a bit, because after a training so that Thor lose those kilos that he accumulated during his confinement in the style of the 80s with the version Ravager Thor in Thor: Love and Thunderseeking Gamora continue now that we know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3will come next year.

And that after surviving the snap propelled by the Infinity stone that dusted off Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army in end gamethat hard 2014: when the destiny of Gamora it was confirmed in a deleted scene that showed her walking away towards unknown places in the main timeline of the UCM.

“There’s a part of me that wants her to come back, to find her way back to the Guardians. But there’s also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora.”said Saldana during an appearance at the 2019 convention on the return of Gamora in 2014, about Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. “I’ve never seen that, and she’s considered the deadliest assassin, the deadliest woman in the galaxy, so I’d like to see what that anger looks like, too, it would just give me layers to work with. But yeah, I want her back.” with the Guardians”.

For now, Thor: Love and Thunderthe film directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxywill hit theaters on July 7th to Mexico and Gamora will return only if the version of James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3decides it, and we could know this perhaps until its premiere on May 5 next year.