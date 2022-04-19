Greetings Kourtney Kardashian! But what does her sister Kim give her?

“Happy birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!”. She wrote it to Kourtney Kardashian his sister Kim, on the occasion of her 43rd birthday.

But what is the “happiness” the influencer talks about, and how do you wear it? It is easy to say: to celebrate her sister, Kim Kardashian gave her a comfort blue one-piece swimsuit. This is a piece from his new beachwear collection, launched a month ago and which promises to look good on all women, absolutely all.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in blue costumes (ph Instagram @kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian’s new costume line

The idea of ​​Kim Kardashian, who debuted with costumes within her clothing line Skims, is to create pieces that adapt to the body of every woman. “You asked and we listened to you,” explained the influencer presenting her collection on Instagram.

The costumes follow the idea that is the basis of the entire Kim Kardashian fashion collection: outfits transformed into second skin that yes shape on every woman’s body. The swimsuits are comfortable and perfectly follow the shape of the body, without forcing the wearer to the stress of the test and try again from one dressing room to another to find the right size.

Read also: Costumes 2019, the most loved by influencers

Kim Kardashian in a Skims costume (ph Instagram @kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian’s bikini? Sexy, yet comfortable

For Kim Kardashian, therefore, a summer of comfort with a beachwear collection that starts from the XXS and goes up to the XXXXL, in nineteen styles available and in seven colors. Bikini triangle classics with laces, high-waisted shaping briefs to be combined also with crop sweatersfor those looking for a more practical and sporty style in the water, but also wonderful trikini with cut-out details that immediately sold like hot cakes: as soon as they were put on sale, they were all sold.

Kim Kardashian supersexy in bikini (ph Instagram @kimkardashian)

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian: cobalt blue sisters

For her sister Kourney Kardashian’s birthday, Kim chose the cobalt blue color and posted their photos together with the sea on Instagram. The birthday girl wore a one-piece with a round neckline, Kim instead a bikini with tank top and swim shorts. The cost of the costumes? The whole one $ 88, the tank top 48 and the shorts 42.

“Every year under this sun with you I learn, grow and evolve more thanks to you! Thank you for teaching me to always follow him and to follow my heart even if no one else understands. They are simply not on our growth path, ”Kim wrote to her sister Kourtney Kardashian. She who she immediately replied happy: “I love you so much! Let’s keep growing, evolving and learning together! ”, Adding blue heart-shaped emojis.





You may be interested in: Dog swimwear

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian by the sea in cobalt blue (ph Instagram @kimkardashian)

The romantic wishes of Travis Barker

The online celebrations were joined by tons of friends, family and followers, including Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and both Khloé and Rob Kardashian, who wished Kourtney Kardashian well. Boyfriend Travis Barker she posted a sensual black and white shot and wrote to her: “My best friend, my lover, my everything. Happy birthday @kourtneykardash I love you ”. Kourtney’s answer? “Everything I could ever dream of and more”. Very romantic.

The photos in this gallery are taken from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram profile

Cover photo: Credit Agenzia Fotogramma