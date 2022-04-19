Gorr Co-Creator Responds To Thor 4 Skin Criticism

Jason Aaron, co-creator of the Thor 4 villain, has spoken about the Christian Bale version of his character

The long-awaited trailer Thor: Love and Thunder premiered yesterday and offered us many things. We have a preview of the adventures of Thor with the Guardians of the Galaxy after Avengers: Endgamean update on what happened to the Asgardian refugees on Earth, and a tantalizing glimpse into the Jane Foster from Natalie Portman wielding the mjolnir. But, in this brief look at Thor 4, Marvel Studios he has not shown us what the villain will be like.

The only clear picture of what the hat from Christian bale in the film we have been able to have it thanks to merchandising. The action figure of the character shows us a radical change of image of the butcher of gods which has aroused the fury of the fans. The design with Gorr’s changes keeps the skin white but seems to have discarded almost everything else.

Now, Jason Aaronone of the two creators of the villain along with the cartoonist esad ribicwhose work in the comics has greatly influenced the film of Taika WaititiHe said we shouldn’t worry. In the Substack of him, he has said:

“We haven’t yet had the first official look at the film version of Gorr the Butcher of Gods. I’ve seen some doubt on the internet about Gorr’s design, based on early looks at the character’s action figure. As the guy who created him along with Esad, I’ll just say that it wasn’t Gorr’s nose (or lack thereof) that made him the tragic and deeply disturbed butcher of gods that he was. Trust the face of Christian Bale. I need to remind you that he is a very talented face ».

The villain’s absence from the trailer is interesting, especially for the way it paints the story of Thor: Love and Thunder. Focusing on Thor in the trailer while leaving out any antagonist seems like a smart way to continue the trend of the film’s marketing thus far. Compared to other MCU projects, very little has been revealed about this new film installment of the god of thunder, and the fact that the butcher of gods doesn’t have a presence in the trailer is another way in which the film’s marketing subverts. The expectations.