Glastonbury returns with Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar

Glastonbury, one of the most important festivals worldwide, had to cancel two of its editions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, since it was impossible to carry out the event, which brings together more than 200,000 people each year, with sufficient measures. of biosecurity. finally this week Glastonbury presented its definitive poster for the 2022 edition, which will feature more than 80 live performances.

Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar are the artists who lead this edition of the festival in which they will also perform Arlo Parks, Black Midi, Foals, Fontaines DC, Lianne La Havas, Phoebe Bridgers, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, St. Vincent and more.

Eilish20, will be the youngest soloist to perform on the main stage of Glastonbury on Friday June 24, while McCartney He will be the oldest artist to perform on the same stage, since during that week he will be 80 years old. The former beatle’s show will be on June 25 and The sea will close this edition of the festival on June 26.

These are the artists with whom the 50th edition of Glastonbury that was going to take place during 2020. Due to previous cancellations, there are currently no tickets for the festival, as most were allocated for people who had already purchased them for both 2020 and 2021.

Among the most anticipated presentations is that of Robert Plantformer leader of Led Zeppelinwho will perform alongside country singer Alison Krauss, with whom he has made two record works so far.

The organization of the festival affirmed that it will publish the final poster of Glastonbury 2022 in May, so there are still surprises to discover.