“Get the Argentines out of PSG! Excluding Messi”

PARIS (France) – It will be a complicated summer for Paris Saint-Germain, in these days many rumors are emerging on the future of the Parisian club, starting from the management up to the squad. The French newspaper L’Equipe reported that PSG is preparing a revolution that would see Argentine players leaving: Angel Di Maria , Leandro Paredes And Mauro Icardi are the suspects with Lionel Messi excluded from the list.

The situation

Di Maria is the player with the simplest situation both for him and for the Parisian club since his contract is due to expire in June, instead the operations to get rid of will be more cumbersome. Paredes (expires in June 2023) and Icardi (expires in June 2024): the former Roma, who experienced a troubled season conditioned by groin pain, would be courted by some Premier League clubs and PSG will try to make him play in these last matches to enhance him to the best. For the former Inter 30 overall appearances in the season and 5 goals with the humiliation of the entry to the 90th against Marseille, he is out of the project and a solution will be sought by also counting the salary of 10 million euros a year .