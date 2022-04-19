Gerónimo Rauch: “I have a great adviser in my artistic uncle Gustavo Yankelevich”

MADRID.- Geronimo Rauch He has breakfast with his son a few meters from the Temple of Debod, in the heart of the city, half an hour from his home, surrounded by nature, in the mountains. She makes the most of her time with the 9-year-old and enjoys that Monday when Gael doesn’t have classes. Before taking him to the dentist, he gets together to talk about two pieces of news that mark his return to the stage. On Monday, April 25, it will be presented to the Argentine public at the Teatro Colón, within the framework of the Unique Festival, together with Virginia Tola. In addition, Rauch begins to savor the adrenaline of a great bet: the return to musical theater, a universe that counts him among its greatest figures. The Argentine interpreter, based in Spain, is the promoter and the protagonist of Bridges of Madison Countya show that inaugurates the landing of Gustavo Yankelevich on the Gran Vía in Madrid .

Famous duets, such as “Tonight”, by Love without barriers, a tribute to Ennio Morricone, and other songs, in addition to “Summertime”, by George Gershwin, are some of the songs that Rauch will perform in a fusion of styles that emerges from the sum of his pop and lyrical DNA, from Tola. Both artists are summoned to give life to this evening of the Unique Festival where Destino San Javier and, later, Valeria Lynch will also perform. There is a song that Rauch stands out within the repertoire with which he will sing again for the Argentine public after three years of absence, a hiatus caused by the pandemic: “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, by Carousel. “I want to go to Colón with this message. We come from absolute darkness, very difficult times, but we have learned and above all, we learned how much others matter. We are not alone,” he assures. This is the first time that he will sing this song and he will do it with the Symphony directed by Gerardo Gardelín.

Gerónimo Rauch returns to an Argentine stage after three years of absence Nacho Lunadei

–How do you get along with the previous nerves before going on stage for each function and with the premieres? Do you still feel that adrenaline?

I’m sorry, and not only on stage. Even if you go as an audience, it feels. But there is something special with Colón that imposes his magic and great respect on you. The day I lose that nerve, I’ll dedicate myself to something else. But, with experience you learn that adrenaline takes you to the present and to concentration. Also, it is very likely that if you are very relaxed, you will make a mistake.

–Artists must take care of their voice, eat healthy, train, and the mind? How do you achieve balance?

I have my therapist who helps me. I recovered her in a pandemic because she happened to us, to all of us. If I hadn’t asked for help, I’d be out of balance today.

-You were one of the first famous Argentines to have Covid. I imagine the fear and uncertainty that you suffered with your family.

-Yes, at that time there were no vaccines, there was no information. Any. We lost our sense of smell and taste and still no one mentioned these symptoms among the list of side effects.

-And nature? What does it give you to live far from the city, surrounded by green and oxygen?

-I live in the mountains. It is not very far from the city and the jump is abrupt. In Madrid, as soon as you leave the city, you connect with nature. In a pandemic it gave me great freedom. It lowers your revolutions. I take one-hour walks where I don’t come across anyone… or yes, the other day I was walking with my dog ​​and we came across a wild boar.

Do you like to be defined as crooner?

-An crooner He is a person who entertains. Over time, I understood crooner In Myself. Before, I only sang the songs at concerts, but suddenly I began to be freer on stage, to relax with the public and to connect from a closer place. Yes, perhaps, when I do concerts I am a bit croonerbut I also have the other facet of getting up to tell stories and putting myself in the shoes of the characters.

-You speak of before and after, of a change. When you started singing, was the artistic world more macho?

-Yes, and with my generation we had to break a lot of molds. Many things became natural today. There was also more homophobia. If you didn’t sing rock, many insulted you.

Thousands and thousands of posters were printed with Rauch’s face twenty years ago. He was one of the members of the quintet called Mambrú , an unprecedented pop phenomenon. Hordes of fans chanted their songs until the group disbanded. Rauch started a new chapter in his professional career and returned to musicals. Summarizing the career of this artist is impossible, but between those twists and turns and dizzying surprises some Spanish producers “signed him” to Jesus Christ Superstar and so he moved to Madrid where he would later star The Miserables. Jean Valjean would also embrace him in London, where he brought this Victor Hugo-designed creature to life. Also in the West End he starred in The Phantom of the Opera. In 2015, after his successful seasons in London, he returned to Spain, and in this competitive theater he starred in sunset boulevardtogether with Paloma San Basilio, and the doctor.

Rauch is preparing for the November premiere of Bridges of Madison County, the musical based on the novel by Robert James Waller, the famous story that Clint Eastwood took to the cinema where he also plays the character of Robert and Meryl Streep, that of Francesca. The musical with a book by Marcha Norman and lyrics and music by Jason Robert Brown won the Tony for best soundtrack and best orchestration in 2014. The cast and creative team – all Argentine – will be defined shortly, but it can be confirmed that the LP theater will receive this proposal produced by Gustavo Yankelevich.

Rauch will star in The Bridges of Madison County on Madrid’s Gran Vía Nacho Lunadei

-Madrid is the great capital of Hispanic-American musical theater, but, despite the public eager for these shows, there are difficulties when it comes to producing.

-Yes. It is much more expensive to produce here, because there is no negotiation capacity. It happens to us with the set designers, with the light and sound distributors, who are in high demand and there is a lot of competition. Last year 14 musicals premiered .

-The Spanish theater today has a level of excellence in many areas. The Argentines, sometimes, we sin of arrogance, and we think that we are better. How do we differ from the way of doing theater in Spain?

-In Argentina we are very creative when it comes to solving. The Argentine before saying no to something, he says: “I try.” Here there is a lot of respect for what is not known. The generation of Argentines in Spain who made musicals, my friends, were very few, because there were also very few who made musicals in general. But there has been a very important growth. Now there are millions of very talented artists, who play all the instruments, dance, are instagramers…

–How important is Instagram?

–Fundamental, especially for self-management, where it did a lot of good. If you know how to use it, it is a very good language for promotion.

–Has your Argentine accent ever played against you to star in plays?

-Do not. Not at all, because I studied a lot, a lot to be able to interpret with a Castilian accent. I’m not good at improvising in Spanish, but yes when I act I prepare a lot with the accent. What I learned living here and in London is that an accent that doesn’t correspond to a certain work, to a certain character, generates a short circuit in the viewer. I stop being Robert, for example, to be “the Argentine who is playing Robert.” We artists tell stories and we have to do it in such a way that the message we want to convey is not broken.

-Many actresses denounce, in the cinema, especially, that there are no leading roles after 40 or 50 years, or that they are very scarce. What happens in the musical with men at this age?

Something similar happens to us. Since 2015, when I returned from London, and we moved with my family to Madrid, I have only made two musicals: the doctor Y sunset boulevard. It’s more, the doctor It wasn’t for me, because the character was 19 years old and when I played him he was over 40. Yes, there are secondary characters, but there is no leading man either leading lady of our age. Yes there are for more adult characters. Besides the productions choose younger people because of the physical exhaustion. There are eight weekly performances. I think I can still be at the highest level, but it is a lot of effort.

–Would you do it again? The Phantom of the Opera either The Miserables?

-Yes! Just before the pandemic they had asked me if I was interested in doing the tour of The Miserables. It is a staged concert called The All-Star Staged Concert and the idea was to tour Latin America, Asia and Europe, with rotating casts. I said yes, a huge yes like a house, but the tour did not activate. I hope it can happen. I managed to make Jean Valjean and the Phantom flesh. I have them in me. I wish I could play them again. It’s activating an emotional memory and it’s just listening to the chords… and they come back [cierra los ojos, como si algo se apoderada de su cuerpo].

Do you have any favorite verses? Are there any verses of these musicals that accompany you daily?

–There is a sentence near the end of The Miserables which says: “To love a fellow man is to look God in the face.” He always comes to mind.

–How does it come about? Bridges of Madison County?

–It is a project that was born in a pandemic. I receive separately the material from some friends I have in London and on Broadway to record, from home, the duet of the musical. But I just caught covid and I was in another, very worried, disconnected. Later, when I relaxed a bit and listened to it, I went crazy. I was just saying that I have a hard time finding characters for myself and Robert drove me crazy. I started thinking about how to make this project a reality. I have a great adviser, my artistic uncle, Gustavo Yankelevich. I called him and told him. “Are you calling me to do it?” she asked me herself. And I said yes, why not surround yourself with the best? There is also an idea in this work, which is to build a bridge between Argentina and Spain, a bridge that will give many people a lot of work after many years of economic and emotional instability. .

What attracts you to this character?

I found many similarities between Robert and myself. He is a guy who travels the world, freely. I have the compass rose tattooed on me. But the life of the artist, despite being surrounded by many people, is very lonely. We can sing in the best places in the world, but if that is not accompanied by the basic, the simple, love, there is nothing.

His son Gael, at his side, looks at him spellbound, and takes him by the arm.

Gerónimo Rauch and Virginia Tola together with the Sinfónica Única de Buenos Aires, at the Festival Únicos

Monday, April 25, at 6:00 p.m.

Colon Theater

Tickets at Tuentrada.com