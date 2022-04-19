George Clooney and the best cars (and motorcycles) in his collection

The Tango T600 it is the result of a major traffic jam in Los Angeles in 1982. As Rick Woodbury sat in his car, he realized that the key to solving the traffic problem was a car so narrow and thin that they could fit between two cars. and occupy less space than a normal car. Woodbury took over 20 years to launch Commuter Cars and turn your idea into a battery-powered two-seater concept with incredible features. It measures just 39 inches (99.06 cm) wide and 101 inches long (256.54 cm), yet the car can go from 0 to 100 mph in four seconds and has a top speed of 240 mph. It wasn’t cheap, in fact the first production models cost almost $121,000 and guess who bought number one? Yes, George Clooney.

Tesla “Signature 100” Roadster (2008)

Having acquired a taste for electric carsthe next alternative of transport friendly with the environment of George Clooney was a Tesla Roadster (You wouldn’t expect him to have bought a Prius, would you?). Launched by Elon Musk in 2008, the company’s all-electric sports car had a range of 200 miles and early models “Signature 100” sold out in less than a month. (Here: the reason behind the high cost of the new Tesla).

George Clooney was one of the first to buy it, but was not overly impressed with the results… “I had a Tesla”, he told a journalist, “I was one of the first with a Tesla. I think I was number five on the list. But I was stuck on the road in that thing for a while. And I said, ‘Look, guys, why am I always stuck in the middle of a road? Make it work, one way or another.’” George Clooney he was so angry that he auctioned it off for charity after driving just 3,000 kilometers in it. However, Musk did not take the actor’s criticism well, responding on Twitter: “In other news, George Clooney reports that his iPhone 1 had a bug in 2007.”

Lexus LS (2012)

Nothing screams more incognito than a lexus ls. the car of George Clooney, with which no one will notice, is the perfect option to blend in with traffic and avoid photographers. For four generations, this four-door sedan has been the flagship of the brand that British actor Alan Partridge described as the Japanese Mercedes. It’s reliable, luxurious and not too interesting.

Porsche 911 Carrera 2 (964) Speedster (1993)

Much more interesting is the George Clooney’s Porsche Speedster. This 1993 Carrera 2 cabriolet was designed to be a true road car and only 931 units were built during the 1992-1994 production run, of which 427 made it to the United States.