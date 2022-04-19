Full WWE Raw card revealed April 18, 2022

USA Network will air the Episode number 1,508 of Monday Night Raw this Monday, April 18, 2022 live from the Keybank Center in Buffalo, NY. Our editor Miguel Uceda will be in charge of sending us everything that is carried out through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the specialized medium Fightful has revealed the billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program. Next, we leave you with the billboard scheduled for today:



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw April 18, 2022

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Promo

Sasha Banks and Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match)

Bianca Belair and Sonya Deville Promo

Veer Mahahan (squash match)

“The KO Show” with Ezekiel as a guest

Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable

RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits

Finn Bálor (c) vs. Theory (United States Championship Match)

Double wedding of Dana Brooke/Reggie and Akira Tozawa/Tamina, with R-Truth

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens (Seth Rollins will be at ringside)



WWE Raw schedules April 18, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

20:00: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early morning of March 1: Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of March 1): Spain



