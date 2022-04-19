from Natalie Portman to Tom Holland, this is how they looked as children

Several artists began their careers when they were very young. Photo: Getty Images

The Children’s Day is celebrated in Mexico on April 30. and this is reason to turn to the past and see what the current stars of Hollywood and of music.

stars like Leonardo DiCaprio or Selena Gomez They have grown up in the spotlight and we have witnessed their personal and professional growth. At unotv.com we remember what they looked like as children.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Oscar-winning actor for “The Revenant” He began at a very early age in the world of entertainment, appearing in commercials and television series to later make the leap to the big screen, which over the years would become one of the great stars of cinema.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman, who will appear in the new “Thor” movie, debuted at the age of 13 in the film “Perfect Killer” where she played an orphan, this led her to become a promising young woman who would later establish herself as an actress thanks to her role in the “Black Swan” obtaining several awards, including the Oscar.

Scarlett Johansson

The actress who achieved world fame after personifying the “Black Widow” In the “Avengers” movies, she began her career from when she was a girl, participating in secondary roles, until she got her first leading role at the age of 11.

Tom Holland

From a very young age he took ballet classes, for which he obtained the leading role of the play “Billy Elliot”to later make his film debut with the film “The impossible” and years later to personify him “Spiderman”.

Selena Gomez

The road to fame began at a very young age for Selena Gomez when he appeared on the children’s program Barny as an actress, but later she would focus on music, achieving international success with several hits.

Britney Spears

Before becoming the “Princess of pop”, Britney Spearswho recently announced her pregnancy, began her career in the Micky Mouse Club as a child, but later went solo and became a worldwide music phenomenon.

Zendaya

Zendaya is another child star who became known through Disney Channel to later jump to the movies with projects like the saga of “Spider-Man” and the multi-award winning and popular series “Euphoria”.