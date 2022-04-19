From Kylie Jenner to Aislinn Derbez: this is how the famous show off the most desired crochet bikinis this spring

accessories and crochet bikini they are the great feeling of this spring and the famous and incluencers have the best designs to enjoy the beach, while showing off a perfect figure for the Easter holidays, so if you want to show off the latest fashion trend, the ideal is to join the fabric fever.

Well, since the beginning of the year, celebrities like Dua Lipa and Haily Bieber they imposed knitted hats as one of the great trends of the year that also have spring and summer vibes; however, as the hotter days began to make their big comeback Kylie Jenner and Aislinn Derbez confirmed that the crochet must be worn even in the bikini.

That is why we share with you the most desired swimsuits of this season so that you look like a celebrity and follow all the fashion trends that should be worn from the beach, because in addition to a crochet bikini single color, such as Aislin Derbez, there are other colorful models and even with designs, like the ones they have used Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa.

As we have told you, there are many designs with which you can use the crochet bikini and one of the models that conquered the Internet was the Aislinn Derbezwho with a two-piece swimsuit showed that she has the best figure and that to tune in to spring there is no better color than white.

In this design, the ribbons stand out, either to accompany and support the top, to frame the waist or to give an extra touch of sensuality to the panties with ribbons to adjust at hip height.

Aislinn Derbez knows that accessories such as necklaces and rings should be used to give the final touch. (Photo: Instagram @aislinnderbez)

For its part, Kylie Jenner has shown that to show off the crochet it is also necessary to play with the shapes and to add small flowers and shiny stones to the bikini is a great success.

Also, accessories like fishing hats They are the perfect complement to enjoy relaxed vacation days and, in the style of the socialite, they can be the refuge to take care of the skin when sunbathing to achieve a perfect tan.

The businesswoman also wears long necklaces with which to accentuate her tiny waist. (Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner)

Kylie Jenner has also impacted bikini colorful like the next one on this list and we cannot deny that it looks perfect on the sunniest days of the springIn addition, the checkered fabric with two different shades makes it one of the favorite models to wear this hot season.

It should be noted that according to the minor of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the jewelry It is essential to look good and proof of this is that it shines with gold accessories such as rings, necklaces, earrings and a chain to frame the waist.

Kylie Jenner imposes fashion with panties with long ribbons on the hips. (Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner)

While Dua Lipa has led the trend of mini crochet bikinis, Well, with this design, he turned on social networks, since he left a large part of his figure uncovered.

In addition, the trend is perfect for those who love printssince it allows you to show off figures such as flowers or rainbows in crochet and that they are part of the garments that make up the swimsuit.

Like Kylie Jenner, the singer knows that accessories such as bracelets, rings and necklaces cannot be missing. (Photo: Instagram @dualipa)

The last alternative to create a complete look is to add accessories such as crochet hats, like the ones that Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber, among other celebrities, have used this spring season.

They can even be combined with garments of other styles. (Photo: Instagram @dualipa)

