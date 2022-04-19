Fringes, a fashion for all hair that does not lose trend – Prensa Libre

Once again, bangs are back in trend. That yes, they do it in a diverse way and free of rules: in short “pixie” hair, casual “shaggy” styles or in more classic hair.

Whether in short or long hair, straight or wavy, the bangs predominate among hair trends. Zendaya, Taylor Swift, Aitana or Billie Eilish are some of the stars we have seen wearing it this season.

Of course, the “celebrities” of different generations dare to wear it. We have already seen celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Aitana, Zendaya, Ana de Armas, Zoeey Deschanel, Úrsula Corberó, Emma Stone, Taylor Swift or Jennifer Aniston.

Thus, there are several types of bangs that are worn this season: the curtain (open in the center), the French (at the height of the eyebrows), the “baby bang” (short and uneven), the long (just above of the eyebrows and sometimes lopsided or paraded), the toupee… And many more options”.

A FRINGE FOR EACH ONE

But why are bangs so successful? Beatriz Roldán, director of the Mira y Mira salons, explains it to us: “the main characteristic of the fringe is the rejuvenating effect it causes in most cases,” she says in an interview with Efe.

For example, David Lesur, director of training for David Künzle salons, points out the usefulness of bangs in pixie cuts: “if the face is long, a longer bang minimizes that length”.

In fact, Beatriz Roldán explains the bangs according to the type of face: “in hard or very square features, a side bang is better, in the rest it normally favors both the straight one and accompanied by strands on the sides because you lengthen the face”.

“In the case of curly and wavy, a fringe taken forward achieves more density in the front area. By weathering it, we get more volume, especially with wavy hair”, he adds, without forgetting the followers, to the “Curly Method”, in which his salon is a specialist.

In turn, Esther González, owner of the Menta Beauty Place salons, says that “we can play with the fringe and leave it open, sideways or wavy to achieve a more classic or cutting-edge style.”

In this regard, Roldán points out that “bangs are usually very versatile, since you can change style very quickly, modifying the side or the definition of it”, and comments that “it is difficult for someone not to favor a bang”.

ALSO FOR THEM.

But the fringe is not only a thing of feminine hairstyles. According to César Parra, director of the Homine Madrid barbershop/hairdresser: “men are less given to image changes than women, but it is something that is changing, not only among young people.”

Thus, “the unstructured cuts with a longer upper part will be worn. We share with women the current fever for the ´mullet´ (a haircut that is longer at the back and shorter on the sides, with bangs that are also short), although you have to have good hair volume”, explains Parra.

Another fashionable cut is the toupee, in which case “the choice we make in the volume of the bangs will be decisive in the result. It should be longer than the rest of the hair. I would leave a minimum of three to four fingers in length (6 centimeters) and the sides, whether shaved or longer, should be very close.

Paul Tudor, director of the David Künzle Fuencarral salon in Madrid, gives more clues: “it is also important that the hair has a certain length, since with less than five centimeters it will be almost impossible to generate the sensation of a toupee, the appropriate thing would be at least ten centimeters on the forehead.”

“And if you have curly hair (in which the toupee looks especially good) the longer the hair in the frontal area, the better. Of course, in elongated or thin faces, avoid this hairstyle, since, in itself, it lengthens the face, ”he explains.

In addition, César Parra points out that “to give it shape, the secret is to dry everything backwards except for the bangs, so that both on the sides and in the area of ​​the crown we do not have hardly any volume and, on the other hand, the bangs can be combed forward with a round brush, where we will give it the desired volume and then take it back or to the side”.

So, you know: whatever your hair type, there is a type of bangs that you can wear to be fashionable this season.