French fries are a taboo: orthorexia only allows healthy eating

Those affected by orthorexia completely turn to healthy eating, completely free of fat and sweet sins, and adhere to strict rules in their eating behavior.

These rules are usually so strict that their joy of living is directly affected. Because, for most people, the act of eating does not only involve food intake.

Food is also fun, enjoyment and joie de vivre. For example, when you savor a piece of cream pie, a juicy roast pork or a bag of chips.

However, there are people who flatly reject these sweet and high-fat treats. Your meal plan consists exclusively of foods considered healthy. This type of eating behavior is called orthorexia.

The word “orthorexia” comes from the Greek and, translated, means something like “the right appetite.” Whoever develops this eating behavior is practically obsessed with eating whole foods and organic products.

At the same time, these people completely avoid foods rich in sugars or fats, or foods with artificial ingredients. “Orthorectic eating behavior is compulsive, regulated and planned,” says nutrition consultant Elke Binder.

Behind this behavior does not necessarily hide the desire to maintain or reduce body weight. Those who follow a healthy diet without compromise often hope to prevent the diseases of civilization in this way.

“Women tend to fall much more into orthorexia than men,” says the president of the German Association for Nutritional Medicine (BDEM), Professor Johannes Georg Wechsler.

According to Wechsler, women tend to be affected much more frequently. This may have to do with the ideal of beauty that is propagated through social media and advertising. In case these advertisements are followed, women must be scrawny and totally fit.

“But also the eating behavior of young men who are very active in sports is now taking on orthorectic overtones,” explains Elke Binder.

Affected people frequently lack confidence in their own bodies. Also performance pressure and strong self-control can promote orthorexia.

The development of orthorexia proceeds quite subtly. “It often starts with those affected making very strictly regulated meal plans and formally controlling their implementation through an app,” says Binder.

In this way, affected people achieve extreme self-control over food: everything revolves around healthy eating. And frequently they are condemned to not eat anything after a certain time.

And what happens if half a slice of cake has been eaten and the rules themselves have been violated? In this case, orthorexia sufferers often feel guilty and mistakenly believe they have harmed their body.

Orthorexia can have various causes. Even when affected people make mostly healthy food choices, their eating can become one-sided. Orthorexia is usually accompanied by weight loss.

And finally it can happen that the orthorectic partially loses the joy of living, because the strict rules do not authorize any permission to be given.

Orthorexia usually also has effects on the environment: those affected are so convinced of their strict guidelines that they make those around them feel guilty that they eat “in an unhealthy way”. And orthorectics are likely to turn down an invitation from their friends for pizza or fondue. Not all friendships can handle that.

However, orthorexia is currently not recognized as a disease. “The specialized world discusses whether orthorexia has the value of a disease,” says Wechsler.

From his point of view, it cannot be called an eating disorder or addiction. Chances are, orthorexia in its mildest form can pass off as a “mania” for the person in question, Wechsler says.

In these types of cases, help can come from a person who deals more flexibly with the subject of food. “It may well be the partner or a good family doctor, trying to get us out of those strict rules,” says Wechsler.

However, this is completely different when an orthorectic suffers from their own eating behavior or the subject of food becomes a true obsession.

Then a psychotherapy can make sense, which investigates the reasons behind this eating behavior and helps to overcome it. Orthorexia can have its origin in fears and emotional conflicts.

Therefore, it will be necessary to go to psychologists or psychotherapists specialized in obsessive-compulsive behavior. “The sooner help is available for severe orthorexia, the better it is for the affected person’s body,” says Elke Binder.

From the point of view of the nutrition consultant, it is possible to take preventive initiatives against orthorexia. “The most important thing is above all that parents are role models for their children also when it comes to nutrition,” emphasizes Elke Binder.

At the same time, mothers and fathers should encourage their children not to mindlessly emulate the beauty ideals they see in social media and advertising.

“Of course it’s about eating healthy and wholesome, but at the same time enjoying and having fun with food,” says Binder. And there shouldn’t be anything to prevent you from giving yourself a treat from time to time. Because ultimately it brings fun, enjoyment and joy of living.

dop