Freeman has 4 hits and Dodgers complete sweep of Reds

THE ANGELS (AP) — Freddie Freeman had four hits and three RBIs, Andrew Heaney struck out 11 in six innings on one-hit ball in his home debut with the Dodgers and Los Angeles completed a four-game series sweep of the Reds. of Cincinnati by winning 9-1 on Sunday.

Max Muncy, Will Smith and Chris Taylor hit RBI doubles during a seven-run fourth inning on another dominant day for Los Angeles, which posted its sixth win.

Freeman warmed up ahead of the Atlanta Braves’ arrival at Chavez Ravine on Monday, with a pair of RBI singles for the Dodgers, who hadn’t swept the Reds in a four-game home series since 1975, including on April 14 and 17, exactly 47 years ago.

Tyler Naquin had an RBI single in the eighth inning for the Reds, who lost for the sixth straight time to start with the worst record in the NL at 2-8.

Heaney (1-0) dominated Cincinnati at will, reaching 15 career games with at least 10 strikeouts. He walked three and gave up only a third-inning double to Kyle Farmer in his first appearance at Dodger Stadium since he arrived from Anaheim, where he spent 6 1/2 seasons with the Angels.

For the Dodgers, the Dominican Hanser Alberto, 2-1 with an RBI. Puerto Rican Edwin Ríos, 2-0.

For the Reds, the Dominican Arístides Aquino, 4-0.