Fortnite v20.20 Initial Patch Notes – Downtime, Prowler Challenges, and More POI Battles Fortnite INTEL

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance update is upon us and Epic Games has brought some massive changes to the Battle Royale. So this is what you need to know.

Even though there was no live event to celebrate the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, Epic Games released the Chapter 3 Season 2 update on a Sunday, which is a departure from recent seasons.

The new update, which has been dubbed Resistance, sees The Seven and IO going to war on the Battle Royale island, with players caught in the middle of things.

Unsurprisingly, it’s a pretty massive update, with a lot of revealing changes being made to Battle Royale. So this is what you need to know.

disabled building

In an absolutely massive change, Epic Games has decided to remove Fortnite’s most iconic feature: building. Well, at least for the time being anyway.

Instead of those pesky 1-for-1 walls and builds, players now have an ability called Overshield. As the name suggests, Overshield works on top of your usual health and shield bar, giving you an extra layer of protection in firefights. Overshield also works on a cooldown, so it will recover after a certain amount of time, even if it reaches 0 overall.

However, the build will remain in competitive and arena playlists, as well as Team Rumble and Creative Islands.

The building has been destroyed! To help maintain cover, he now has an Overshield on top of his shield and health. The Overshield is your first line of defense: before your Shield and Health take a hit, it’s your Overshield that will break. pic.twitter.com/7eQth7DsWP — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 20, 2022

Movement changes: Sprint, mantle and shoulder strike

Another massive change in the new season revolves around the movement mechanics of Battle Royale. In short, sprint speed has been increased, cladding has been introduced, and you can now shoulder-slam doors.

The sprint switch will allow you to move around the map much faster, but don’t expect to do it with your weapon in hand. Epic revealed that you will save whatever you have while moving much faster.

Mantling is a new way of jumping. If you jump onto a surface that’s a bit too high, your character will try to grab onto the ledge; think Assassin’s Creed here. If they grab onto the ledge, you’ll be able to climb even higher, creating interesting new tactics.

Finally, hit the shoulder. Yes, that’s what it sounds like, you can use your shoulder to kick down a door faster than before. Sure, you’ll give enemies a surprise, but expect a brief period where it’s hard to hold your weapon. Plus, now you can even slide across doors to open them.