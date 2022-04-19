Fortnite v20.20 Initial Patch Notes – Downtime, Prowler Challenges, and More POI Battles Fortnite INTEL

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance update is upon us and Epic Games has brought some massive changes to the Battle Royale. So this is what you need to know.

Even though there was no live event to celebrate the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, Epic Games released the Chapter 3 Season 2 update on a Sunday, which is a departure from recent seasons.

The new update, which has been dubbed Resistance, sees The Seven and IO going to war on the Battle Royale island, with players caught in the middle of things.

Unsurprisingly, it’s a pretty massive update, with a lot of revealing changes being made to Battle Royale. So this is what you need to know.

disabled building

In an absolutely massive change, Epic Games has decided to remove Fortnite’s most iconic feature: building. Well, at least for the time being anyway.

Instead of those pesky 1-for-1 walls and builds, players now have an ability called Overshield. As the name suggests, Overshield works on top of your usual health and shield bar, giving you an extra layer of protection in firefights. Overshield also works on a cooldown, so it will recover after a certain amount of time, even if it reaches 0 overall.

However, the build will remain in competitive and arena playlists, as well as Team Rumble and Creative Islands.

Movement changes: Sprint, mantle and shoulder strike

Another massive change in the new season revolves around the movement mechanics of Battle Royale. In short, sprint speed has been increased, cladding has been introduced, and you can now shoulder-slam doors.

The sprint switch will allow you to move around the map much faster, but don’t expect to do it with your weapon in hand. Epic revealed that you will save whatever you have while moving much faster.

Mantling is a new way of jumping. If you jump onto a surface that’s a bit too high, your character will try to grab onto the ledge; think Assassin’s Creed here. If they grab onto the ledge, you’ll be able to climb even higher, creating interesting new tactics.

Finally, hit the shoulder. Yes, that’s what it sounds like, you can use your shoulder to kick down a door faster than before. Sure, you’ll give enemies a surprise, but expect a brief period where it’s hard to hold your weapon. Plus, now you can even slide across doors to open them.

new weapons

As with every new season, loot has also been given a bit of an overhaul. Weapons have been skipped, with some returning from the vault, and other new toys have been introduced as well.

As for the new weapons, there are only two for now: Combat SMG and Striker Burst Rifle. The SMG packs a nasty hit, but it also packs significant recoil, so be careful. The Burst Rifle has a custom scope, but only fires in two-round bursts.

As for vaulted and non-vaulted weapons, Epic is bringing back the Drum Shotgun, Thermal Scope Assault Rifle, Remote Explosives, and Shockwave Grenades.

unguarded weapons

  • Assault rifle with thermal sight (Adjusted: semi auto, fire faster, reduced damage, increased recoil)
  • drum shotgun (Adjusted: slower fire, slightly increased damage, tighter spread, better falloff)
  • Stir (Adjusted: fire faster, reduced damage, higher accuracy)
  • Remote Explosives (Adjusted: higher damage against vehicles)
  • Thermal sight revolver (exotic weapon)
  • Storm Scout Sniper Rifle (Exotic Weapon)
  • Although it is not a weapon per seShockwave grenades!

Return of weapons from Chapter 3, Season 1

  • Ranger Assault Rifle
  • Striker pump shotgun
  • automatic shotgun
  • hand gun
  • stinger submachine gun
  • Hunter Bolt Action Sniper
  • Shadow Seeker (Exotic Weapon)
  • Marksman Six Shooter (exotic weapon)
  • The Dub (exotic weapon)
  • Boom Sniper Rifle (Exotic Weapon)

map changes

As you enter Chapter 3 Season 2, you’ll notice there are a handful of changes to the map, though the map as a whole hasn’t received a massive overhaul.

There are new IO Blimps around the map that contain some nice loot. However, expect resistance if you try to claim it. These airships can also be used to move around the map or use the ziplines, shooting fans, and siege cannons.

These blimps will also be above points of interest that are under IO control. They will fight with the Resistance throughout the season, so expect the areas to change as the season unfolds.

balance changes

  • First Shot Accuracy Mechanics Improvements: Weapons with first shot accuracy (such as the Ranger Assault Rifle) will now hit that state more smoothly, resulting in moments of “near-perfect spread accuracy.”

Competitive

  • Remote Explosives and Shockwave Grenades are not included in competitive playlists.
  • Item override voting will not take place on competitive playlists.
  • Storm Surge damage intervals have been increased from five seconds to ten seconds.

Error correction

real battle

  • Tree leaf textures that look low resolution
  • Bushranger Leaves Shedding Excessively After Slithering
  • Back Blings “floating” on some outfits

Save the world

  • Hero ability control bindings have been changed.
  • Wolves and Raptors are losing their passive combat abilities

switch and mobile

  • Auto build/fire if you hold down the build button and double tap the edit button

