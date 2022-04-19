Former Retro Member Claims Nintendo Didn’t Know What A Bounty Hunter Was In Metroid Prime

Here comes an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo catalog. We are talking in this case about Metroid Prime.

In the text that we leave you below, we can learn interesting information about the development of Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. Details have been provided by Bryan Walkersenior producer of the title.

He has shared that Nintendo had an altruistic and even maternal perspective for Samus, steering all of their targets away from monetary motivations. He affirms that from Retro Studios, a company to which he belonged at that time and which was in charge of developing the installment, they saw that Nintendo did not understand what a bounty hunter was.

She points out that Nintendo has always seen her more as a “space adventurer”. Alongside this, it is also shared that Metroid Prime seems to have its roots in MetaForcea third-person game starring three female metahumans that was never released because it morphed into what we know as Metroid Prime.

All these details come from the new video that Did You Know Gaming? recently and that we recommend you take a look at:

What do you think? If you’re interested, you can check out our full coverage of Metroid Prime at this link.

