Former Marvel villain is willing to return to the movies

One of the strangest and most unique villains that Marvel Studios has given would be willing to return to the MCU if given the opportunity.

In an interview with Comic Book, they asked Guy Pearce if I would play again Aldrich Killian in the future of Marvel Studios. the actor of Mare of Easttown in hbo max gave life to this curious enemy of Hombre de Hierro in the third film of the franchise led by Robert Downey Jr. Guy Pearce seemed totally on board with the idea of ​​returning to the MCU. Is there a chance that Aldrich Killian will reappear in the studio’s superhero movies? Kevin Feig?

“I would be very interested to see this villain return to the Marvel Universe,” Guy Pearce said. “I think because of the nature of this character, it would be totally conceivable that he could come back. So yeah, I’d love to see what he’s been up to. Because he, as we saw in ‘Iron Man 3’, went through a kind of monumental change very quickly at the beginning of the story. Who knows how and where he ended up ».

Have you missed a great opportunity with AIM?

There are many things about iron Man 3 that have been forgotten over the years. While it’s hard to argue that Guy Pearce’s villain lived up to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are certain elements that were interesting. On the one hand, we had the presentation of A.I.M., an extremely important organization in comics. at the level of HYDRA, so you can put it in context. However, there has been no interest in bringing them back.

On the other hand, the latest news from Marvel Studios has not completely forgotten that movie. iron Man 3 it has not fallen completely into oblivion or ostracism. Ultimately, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the God Rings they not only used the real Mandarinbut they recovered the impostor Trevor Slattery. In fact, they went one step further. We show someone possessed with «Extremis». This happened in the underground fight club of Xiangling.