Former Cruz Azul assistant released; judge considers that there is no evidence against him

A judge released Joaquín Velázquez, former assistant to the Cruz Azul machine coach, Juan Reynoso, on Monday, estimating that there is not enough evidence to presume that he is part of a criminal organization that laundered more than 6 billion pesos.

The arrest of Joaquín Velázquez Elvira, who until last Tuesday, April 12, worked as a technical assistant to the Peruvian Juan Reynoso, coach of the Cruz Azul soccer team, was carried out for his probable responsibility in organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin and money laundering.

This was reported to La Silla Rota by judicial authorities, stating that the capture was carried out by federal agents based on an arrest warrant issued by a federal judge.

Velázquez Elvira was apprehended around 7:00 p.m. last Tuesday on Periferico Avenue. It was reported that this subject was admitted to the Altiplano prison.

Jooaquín was detained by a judicial process that began in 2018, according to the investigation of the Attorney General’s Office, According to the FGR, the detainee would have had a probable relationship with a criminal group that would have carried out movements of high economic amounts. in banking institutions through shell companies between 2013 and 2018.

The arrest was made when he was on his way to the Azteca Stadium for the semifinal match that the Celestes played against the UNAM Pumas team.

As reported by the Cruzazul club, the arrest stems from a judicial process initiated against him in 2018, of which the Board of Directors and Surveillance Councils of Cooperativa La Cruz Azul SCL were not aware.

The light blue team of the Mexican Professional Soccer League dismissed Joaquín Velázquez as Juan Reynoso’s technical assistant.

The directive affirmed that it maintains a full commitment to order, legality and institutional values, as well as responsibility towards its fans.

For this reason, he added, he placed himself at the service of the competent authorities for all the clarifications that may arise.

“At all times, Cruz Azul places its trust in the institutions of our country, while calling on all the fans of the team and the media as a whole, to maintain the presumption of innocence and fully respect the terms and deadlines of the judicial process,” the club said in a statement.