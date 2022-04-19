Forbes puts her on the list of billionaires. The heritage and success of Fenty Beauty – Il Tempo





Alice Ancient April 19, 2022

A year of firsts for the famous pop star Rihanna. The future mother, thanks largely to her entrepreneurial activities, has an estimated assets of 1.7 billion dollars. And Forbes has included her in the newly compiled list of billionaires in the world, a truly exclusive club that has rewarded the singer and her entrepreneurial skills in the field of cosmetics and clothing. In fact, by launching “Fenty Beauty” in 2017, Rihanna sought to create a cosmetics company that made women feel “Included everywhere”. It is a 50-50 “joint venture” with the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH (managed by Bernard Arnault, the second richest person in the world), which features products available in a wide range of colors – foundation is offered in fifty shades, including darker and harder-to-find ones for women of color – modeled, in her ad, by an equally diverse group of people.





According to Forbes estimates, Rihanna is the richest female musician in the world, second only to Oprah Winfrey as an entertainer. But it’s not her music that has made her so rich. Most of her fortune comes precisely from the value of “Fenty Beauty”, of which she owns 50% of the earnings; the remainder of her assets coincide with her stake in the lingerie company, “Savage x Fenty”, with an estimated value of $ 270 million; only at the end was there also talk of her fortunes obtained thanks to her career as a musician and actress, which are a small part of her assets. In fact, her latest album is from 2016; and for three years the pop star says she is close to releasing new music, even if so far it has not happened: demonstration of the fact that her musical career, at this moment, is no longer a priority for her.





Rihanna was placed at number 1807 on the Billionaire list; but she is not the only “new entry” in the exclusive Forbes club from the world of entertainment. For example, “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson became a billionaire last November. In the upper areas of the ranking, of course, the usual names are stationed, from Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos. But many from the entertainment world have returned to this super list: George Lucas and Steven Spielberg are an example.



