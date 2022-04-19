For Salah Messi bursts in at Juventus: so everything jumps

The post-Dybala situation becomes more complicated for Juventus who see the great dream go away: all the fault of Lionel Messi

Who instead of Dybala at the Juventus? The question, which arose even before Joya’s farewell to the bianconeri was announced, has not yet been answered.

While for the Argentine the Bayern Munich track is further away, as told by Calciomercato.it, the Piedmontese club must decide on which name to aim for. Many goals have been matched against Juve in recent weeks: Raspadori And Zanioloto stay in Italy, but also objectives that go beyond our own borders.

For example, there was also talk of Mohamed Salahexpiring with Liverpool in 2023 and for which there are signs of a possible divorce from the ‘Reds’. The Egyptian would represent a great investment for the Juventus, perhaps outside the line drawn by the company, but with guaranteed yield. For the 30-year-old, however, he too with Egypt out of the World Cup like Italy, there would be a major obstacle to overcome.

Juventus transfer market, what an obstacle for Salah

To report it is ‘as.com’ which tells in detail the plot that could distance Salah from Juventus. Everything stems from the revolution taking place at Paris Saint-Germain. After the Champions bankruptcy, both Pochettino and Leonardo could go away, while for Mbappe there is talk of a future al real Madrid. Lionel Messi could also leave Paris since – reports the Spanish newspaper – theInter Miami by David Beckham is ready to present a proposal to try to convince the ‘Flea’ to leave France.

An eventuality that would find the Psg ready. According to the same source, in fact, the Parisian company has already identified the solution to replace Messi. It is precisely Mohamed Salah who is at the top of the list of potential purchases of Al Khelaifi. By taking Salah, the president himself would have the chance to fulfill his wish to bring a Middle Eastern talent to the Princes’ Park. A hypothesis that would cut off the Juventus.