Fighting Hair Removal: Unshaved stars set the trend

Long hair don’t care! Remember the battle cry with which, years ago, Madonna had launched the social media fight against hair removal? To defend the daughter’s unshaved armpits Lourdes Maria Leon, of course. But not only. For decades, in fact, the rock star has been fighting his personal battle against tyranny of waxing. And she is not the only one among the stars.

But since 1999, when Julia Roberts caused a sensation by showing her hairy armpits in evening dress at the premiere of Notting Hill, a lot of water has passed under … the hairs! Today the trend no wax is among us, and unshaved legs begin to peep out every day in the streets and clubs.

From Madonna to Katy Perry: no waxes are increasingly social

Madonna and Julia Roberts I’m certainly not the only stars to have hung up a razor. Today, the fight against celeb hair removal is publicly staged within reach of Instagram. Katy Perry, for example, she was among the first to like the thesis of Madonna’s daughter. Both explained to fans that yes, hair has always been an important detail of their femininity. And the decision not to shave them aims to undermine allegedly imposed beauty standards.

Not only that: Perry has always declined her fight against hair removal in the maternal sense, arguing that she prefers to dedicate the time of waxing to cradling her daughter. And the hashtag #momsknowfrom the series “mothers know what I’m talking about”, made a bang.

Fight against hair removal: hairy legs conquer the red carpet. And they are trendy

Ashley Graham, Cara Delevingne, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and Bella Thorne follow closely in the fight against hair removal. Showing unshaved legs and armpits to fans is, today as yesterday, a way to overturn conventions, opening the door to a new freedom of expression. And of awareness of one’s own body.

Same goes for the model Dani Millerlatest discovery by Alessandro Michele of Gucci, and for the American influencer Leandra Cohen. Both went viral for showing legs not shaved, complete with anklets and decorations of all kinds. And what about the actress Mo’Nique, who showed up with long hair on her legs none other than on the red carpet of the night of the Oscars? The debate is open.

Hair removal in history

Are the hairs ugly? Are they socially acceptable? And which are they? Female hair and hair removal are subjects worthy of study. Their story is that of the evolution of customs andfemale emancipation, since the first rudimentary waxes based on sugar and honey of ancient Egypt. Or perhaps even earlier, since tweezers created with shell splinters have already been found among prehistoric finds.

The hairs live therefore of “off” and “on” seasons. How to forget the wild armpit exhibited by Sophia Loren in the 1950s and the “committed” ones of the era of feminism? Today, after years of smooth aesthetics at all costs, we are witnessing a new trend reversal. To prove it is also the growing list of stars lined up against the intimate hair removalsuch as Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Watson and Cameron Diaz.

But even those who, how, resist Kim Kardashian, proudly carries on its “hairless body” creed. And you, which side are you on?

