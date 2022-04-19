Feliciano López is not reunited with the victory in his 21st Godó

Feliciano Lopez is raising the record of participations in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy to a level that is presumed unattainable for the following generations. At 40 years old, he added his 21st presence in a tournament in which he has once again had a place, this time through an invitation because the ranking (120th) was not enough for him.

He is a great club, event and Spanish tennis. It does not depend on the results, although it is losing gas on an individual level. There are seven defeats so far this season, he could not open the win locker against the Finn either Emil Ruusuvuoriwhich beat him in the Rafael Nadal Court for 6-0 and 6-1 in 57 minutes.

Since 5-0 in the opening set, he moved his left foot several times, as if suffering from any discomfort. The doctor and the physical therapist appeared, although there was no treatment, there was the intake of a pill. No problem, “a horrible feeling” in general. She has been dealing with discomfort in her left elbow for almost two years, but she has gotten used to dealing with it.

He has been stumbling since he contracted covid just before facing the Australian tour, which he attended ‘in extremis’. Of the perfect closure of the 2021 academic year with a good Davis cupwhich included beating Andrey Rublev.

Things are going better for him in the doubles, he was champion of the Acapulco tournament together with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. In Barcelona he will do a duet with another historicalMarc Lopezsaying goodbye to the racket already integrated into Rafa Nadal’s group of coaches.

Feliciano López will continue in the fight in pairs. In a few days he will have an intense job as sports director of the Madrid tournament. Before that, his 2018 tournament champion partner with Marc will have a difficult encounter with the number 1 in the doubles draw, the American Rajeev Ram and the british Joe Salisbury. A special date because Marc does say goodbye.

‘Feli’ exhausts his long and successful career, which does not have a final planned moment. “I don’t have it planned,” specified the tennis player.