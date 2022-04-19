‘Fantastic Animals 3’: The millionaire amount that Johnny Depp received to leave his place for Mads Mikkelsen – CINEMABLEND

Before Mads Mikkelsen, there was Johnny Depp, we tell you how much Warner Bros. paid out to be able to cast a new actor in Grindelwald’s place. ‘Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ is already in all theaters in Mexico.

Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of Dumbledore finally reached movie theaters throughout Mexico. The expectation for this film is quite high, especially after learning that Warner Bros. had agreed to remove a part of the dialogue of Dumbledore and Grindelwald. which suggested a love relationship between the characters.

Despite all the controversy, the film has come to the fore, with Mads Mikkelsen receiving praise for the way he appropriated the Grindelwald role, which belonged to Johnny Depp a few years ago. The actor is involved in controversy after his ex-wife Amber Heard pointed him out for physical abuse and psychological abuse, for which Warner Bros. decided to ask for his resignation. However, things were not so simple.

Mads Mikkelsen was initially harassed after the first trailer for ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ and closed his Instagram account for a short period.



After The crimes of GrindelwaldJK Rowling and Warner Bros. agreed to bring back Johnny Depp with a pay-or-play deal, a clause that guarantees that one of the parties will pay the other, even if the latter is released from the contract and its services are not used. How much did they have to pay Johnny Depp to give up the role of Grindelwald? 16 million dollars!

Depp had only recorded a scene from Dumbledore’s secretsin which he would be seen trying to conquer the wizarding world in order to end the No-Maj space (without magic). It was in 2020 that Warner Bros. decided to end the employment relationship, in part due to problems in Depp’s personal life and his strange behavior on set.

The above was confirmed by Indie Wireafter a source close to the production of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge ensure that Johnny Depp caused the cessation of recordings for two weeks, after the actor ingested 8 ecstasy pills and ended up with a pronounced cut on his finger. Depp blamed Amber Heard for causing the accident.

So far it doesn’t look like Johnny Depp’s luck is going to change. A few days ago the trial with Heard began, which can be seen completely free and live. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It is now available in all theaters in Mexico and you can buy your tickets here.