Famous ex who worked together even after they broke up

There are those who even after years do not want to have anything to do with their exes

Who even after a few months transforms the love of the past into friendship

Some exes find themselves sharing friends or having other things in common

Some of them may have to work together, especially if they are part of the entertainment world

From Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake to Drew Barrymore and Justin Long, let’s see which movie couples starred together after the breakup

Some people don’t want to know at all about maintaining a good relationship with their exes. They prefer that they become strangers to them and change paths if they meet them. Others think it is important to maintain a good relationship with someone with whom you have shared many things in life. Someone transforms love into friendship, someone collaborates with it. Here are some famous exes who have continued to work together.

Five cinema couples who worked together after the breakup

Cameron Diaz And Justin Timberlake they were together from 2003 to 2007. Not bad four years of relationship! Shrek the third, who they worked on together as voice actors, left shortly after their split. In 2011, however, the two starred together in Bad Teacher, a bad teacher. The two said they had no problems working together because they remained friends.

Lea Michele And Matthew Morrison they dated for a period prior to Glee. That didn’t stop her character Rachel (Lea) from having a crush on Mr. Schuester (Matthew). The actress said they had been friends for years now.

The actors of game of Thrones Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) e Jerome Flynn (Bronn) they were together once. They probably refused to shoot scenes together on the television series because they were not on good terms. The two have only one scene together.

Kyle MacLachlan And Laura Dern they were together while filming Blue Velvet from 1985 by David Lynch. The two met again on the set of the third season of Twin Peaks in 2017, by the same director. Despite the initial embarrassment, twenty-five years had passed so everything went smoothly, Kyle MacLachlan however declared that she was as beautiful as it used to be.

Drew Barrymore And Justin Long they have been together for some time, but when they were chosen to shoot Love a thousand… miles they claimed to be just friends. However, something rekindled a faint flame during filming because the two got back together, only to break up the same year.