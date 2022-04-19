family entertainment

Mexico City

ICE AGE: THE ADVENTURES OF SCRAT

The saber-toothed squirrel who became the main comedic draw in the Ice Age saga debuts his own series of six short films with a very special angle: fatherhood.

If “Baby Yoda” revolutionized the world of Star Wars, it’s time for “Baby Scrat” to do his thing.

With a kind of love-hate relationship, the little boy arrives as the antagonist of Scrat’s race to get his acorn, a particularity that each chapter retains.

They are short three-minute episodes with a high load of pie humor, very reminiscent of Coyote and Road Runner.

The only bad thing is that the chapters go like water and one is left wanting to continue enjoying them. It is special for a hot afternoon.

JULIA

Julia Child’s rise as a television star with her cooking show The French Chef is portrayed in the series Julia.

The show, created and written by Daniel Goldfarb, is an interesting insight into how this charismatic woman won viewers’ hearts with her style of teaching housewives French cooking, creating a new television genre from scratch.

A few years ago, Meryl Streep was nominated for an Oscar for playing her in Julie & Julia, which covered her time in France, when she learns cooking and decides to launch a book.

On this occasion the plot begins in the early 1960s, when he is already back in the United States, and the invitation to a television program to talk about his book gives him the brilliant idea of ​​approaching the houses through the new means, medium.

The series is delicious, portraying the time with a lot of humor, a perfect setting and a first class cast.

Sarah Lancashire shines as Julia, and she’s joined by a wonderful supporting cast including David Hyde Pierce and Bebe Neuwirth.

What is clear is that it is better not to watch it on an empty stomach, since it is the type of series that makes you hungry and many cravings.

Julia is an extraordinary story of a woman who knew how to break through to create something new in a world where everything was against her.

It is very worth it. New chapters are released on Thursdays.

RETFAERDIGHEDENS

The best, of all the good that the Danish-Swedish-Finnish film Justicieros offers, is a solid, round and very intelligent script.

It is a story about how the events and decisions of life in the past are linked to shape the present.

And what begins as the simple desire of a young girl for a blue bicycle ends up radically transforming the lives of a group of people.

It is the type of plot that in the United States they would simply do with Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, but here it acquires complexity and relevance thanks to the fact that the script by director Anders Thomas Jensen himself, based on his and Nikolaj Arcel’s idea, goes through unusual terrain and poses an interesting mix of genres.

Vigilantes is a thriller, but also a kind of black comedy, a family drama, and it has touches of action.

It is very well made and produced, the director achieves a fast and captivating narrative that keeps the viewer immersed in a plot with surprising twists.

He is not afraid to approach violence, but he does not abuse it either.

But what makes it unique is its cast, led by Mad Mikkelsen, who brings to life a set of characters as unique as they are endearing in impeccable ensemble work.

vigilantes is one of those films that offer intelligent entertainment, good performances and an interesting thematic treatment at the same time.