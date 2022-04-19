Ezra Miller: movies, biography, gossip and bands

TO alone 30 years (he will do them in September), Ezra Miller he has already embarked on two successful paths: not only is he the drummer and singer of the New York band Sons of an Illustrious Fatherbut he also has one behind him beautiful career in acting.

If he also has it in front of him, it will all depend on how he behaves: the actor it’s easy to mood swings and tantrums and he often jeopardized certain roles for his own temperamental intemperance.

Born in Wyckoff, New Jersey, he was only 6 when he performed at the American preview of Philip Glass’s contemporary work, White Raven. The real debut as an actor then took place in 2008, in the film Afterschoolin which he plays a teenager in a boarding school.

Ezra Miller and acting

Do not neglect the musicbut surely Miller has given more space to acting: took part in the cast of City Island (2009) and in the television series Californication. Followed by Every Day (2010) with Liev Schreiber, Another Happy Day (2011) and … And now let’s talk about Kevin (2011) with Tilda Swinton. Here she has a co-star role: she plays a disturbed teenager who with a bow and arrows makes a massacre in the school he attends, after having killed his father and little sister.

In 2012 Ezra breaks through with the film We are infinite next to the very good Emma Watson.

A series of films follow, one more apt than the other: Madame Bovary (2014) with Mia Wasikowska, Lucifer effect (2015) with Billy Crudup and A girl disaster (2015). In 2016 the first cameos in the role of the superhero Flash in movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justicewith Ben Affleck, and Suicide Squadwith Margot Robbie.

The saga of Fantastic beasts

In 2016, when his name is more and more known in the Hollywood world, he also takes part in the hugely successful saga Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Themto which he returns for the 2018 sequel: Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald. Today Miller has just been released – on April 13 – in theaters with the third chapter of the saga, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, in which he plays Credence Barebone, brother Albus Dumbledore.

In 2023, it will then be the protagonist of The Flash: the film, directed by Andy Muschietti, highly anticipated by fans also because it will see the great return of two Batman from the past, or Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, in the same film.

Ezra Miller on tv was the Damien of the second season of Californication (2008), starred in the hit TV series Law & Order: Special unit (2009) and Royal Pains (2009-2010).

The sexuality of Ezra Miller

Much reluctant to give interviews – there are very few of them, and they always and only concern his film career – Ezra Miller indulged in some laconic statement concerning his sexuality, always defining himself queer.

“I wouldn’t identify myself as gayI am attracted to women for the most part, but I have been with many people and am open to love, wherever it is. And I have a lot of fantastic friends of different sex and genderHe said, stressing that he is not in love with anyone. In the past he appears to have briefly dated the actress and singer Zoë Kravitz.

The excesses of Ezra Miller

It seems that you want to pass for a bad boy, and goes to great lengths to be. In June 2011 he was investigated for drug possession: sentenced to pay $ 600 for two misconduct subpoenas, was saved in extremis by a judge, avoiding worse penalties. In 2020, however, a video ended up on the net in which it was seen had caused a sensation the actor putting his hands around a woman’s neck in an Icelandic bar. Kicked out of the club was not arrested and the episode fell into oblivion.

At the end of March 2022, however, Ezra Miller was arrested and then released on $ 500 bail on charges of harassing conduct at Margarita Village in Hilo, Hawaii, the day before the London world premiere of Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets.

According to the police report, the actor himself would be unnerved in front of the customers of the bar who sang karaoke, he would scream like a madman and not before he had snatched the microphone from a young woman while he was singing.

Not happy, it seems that threw himself at a 32-year-old man who played darts. The intervention of the police prevented the affair from escalating.

The restraining order against Ezra Miller

Not even 24 hours after this episode, however, the situation worsened: the two spouses of Hilo, who were hosting the star at their home, they asked for the restraining order against him because the actor, having returned home after his release from prison, would have given in again escandescence.

The two stated that Miller would have broken into their bedroom and would have them threatened with death, according to the agents’ report. Furthermore, it would have stolen the passport of the woman and the wallet of the man. News from a few hours ago: according to court documents, the couple asked for the restraining order to be lifted after the judge had approved this request on 1 April.

The future of Ezra Miller

What will be the future of Ezra Miller? Impossible to predict. Many fans have wondered what Warner would have done to protect themselves, given the actor’s desire to always get into trouble. Rolling Stone has “fired” the news of a emergency meeting in Warner for pause any project related to Ezra Miller, but at the moment everything will remain unchanged: there are currently no bans on its future appearances in the DC Extended Universe.

The actor will then continue to play the role of Barry Allen for The Flash (below), but some fans are particularly annoyed by his behaviors and demand that Grant Gustinthe CW series Flash, can replace it.

Threats to the Ku Klux Klan

Even more recently, Ezra Miller jumped to the headlines for a video posted on Instagram in which he threatens members of the Ku Klux Klan. The actor in the film addresses the members of the secret organizations directly.

“Watch, if you really want to die, I suggest you kill yourself with your guns. Okay? »He says. “Otherwise, if you keep doing what you are doing – and you know what I mean – then we will do it for you, if that’s what you want. See you soon, a greeting! ». The video has been removed, his fame from unmanageable actor instead no. And it could cost him dearly.

